Tyson Voelkel Named President Of Spirit Of America

Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit of America, the nonprofit that mobilizes the American people and private philanthropy to support U.S. national security, today announced that Tyson Voelkel has been appointed the organization's first president. A decorated U.S. Army combat veteran and widely respected business and nonprofit leader, Voelkel will lead Spirit of America's development, marketing, and domestic operations as the organization grows to meet the urgent need for its proven model – delivering fast, flexible, private support where America's frontline partners need it most.

“America faces the greatest threats to freedom and security since World War II. Meeting this challenge will require more than government action. To prevail, we must harness the full strength of the American people, especially through citizen service and private philanthropy. Spirit of America is purpose-built to meet this need,” said Jim Hake, Founder and CEO of Spirit of America.“Tyson has a unique combination of battlefield-tested leadership and best-in-class institutional results. He knows how to build high-trust teams, scale impact, and earn enduring confidence from stakeholders. He also shares our commitment to expanding the frontiers of freedom and defending the values that unite Americans.”

Voelkel joins Spirit of America after a decade of transformative leadership at the Texas A&M Foundation, where he served as president and CEO. During his tenure, the Foundation's assets under management grew from $1.3 billion to more than $3.8 billion, and the Foundation provided over $1.5 billion in cash and assets to Texas A&M University - supporting more than 14,000 students each year through scholarships and student success initiatives. In addition, more than 500 faculty annually received support for cutting-edge research, exceptional teaching, and academic excellence, strengthening the university's capacity to educate, discover, and lead.

“Spirit of America stands with those who serve - and with those overseas who risk everything for freedom, dignity, and a brighter future,” said Tyson Voelkel.“I'm honored to join this team and help scale what private citizens can do when we unite behind missions that support American ideals. Our charge is clear: mission first, people always - and deliver impact at the speed the moment requires.”

Voelkel's appointment comes during a period of historic growth for Spirit of America. Over the past five years, the organization has experienced a 250% increase in total giving. Since 2003, nearly 23,000 Americans have contributed more than $200 million to support Spirit of America's work. The organization has implemented over 1,600 projects in 114 countries, delivering timely and targeted support that strengthens America's frontline partners and advances U.S. national security objectives.

Voelkel's career began in the U.S. Army, where he served as an infantry officer, paratrooper, and Ranger-qualified leader, completing two combat tours in Iraq and earning two Bronze Stars. He has led in complex, high-stakes environments spanning military operations, enterprise governance, and philanthropic growth - known for building elite teams that are not elitist: disciplined, values-driven, and relentlessly focused on outcomes that matter.

Voelkel previously served on Spirit of America's Board of Directors, bringing deep familiarity with the organization's mission and operating model.

About Spirit of America

Spirit of America is a privately funded nonprofit that unites the American people with U.S. troops and diplomats in common cause: to defend freedom, strengthen the frontlines of democracy, and secure a free and better life for those who seek it.

Spirit of America has an unprecedented partnership with the U.S. military, formalized through an agreement with the Department of Defense. This partnership allows military personnel to collaborate with Spirit of America, identify needs, receive and distribute assistance, and provide logistical support.

No endorsement of Spirit of America by the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of State, or their personnel is intended or implied.

