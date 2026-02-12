US: Two Pakistani Nationals Indicted In $10 Million Healthcare Fraud

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Feb 12 (IANS) Two Pakistani nationals have been indicted in Chicago for their alleged roles in a $10 million healthcare fraud scheme that prosecutors say siphoned funds from medicare and private insurers and routed proceeds overseas.

Burhan Mirz and Kashif Iqbal, along with several co-schemers, used nominee-owned laboratories and durable medical equipment providers in 2023 and 2024 to submit fraudulent claims for items and services that were never provided, federal prosecutors alleged.

Mirza, 31, is described in the indictment as“a Pakistani native who resided in Pakistan” and who“obtained the identifying information of individuals, providers, and insurers without their knowledge and used the information to support the bogus claims submitted on behalf of the nominee-owned companies.”

Iqbal, 48, also identified as“a Pakistani native,” resided in Lavon, Texas, and was allegedly associated with multiple durable medical equipment providers that submitted fraudulent claims. Prosecutors say Iqbal“laundered fraud proceeds obtained by the co-schemers and coordinated the transfer of money obtained through the scheme to Pakistan.”

“These alleged criminals stole from a program designed to provide health care benefits to American seniors and the disabled, not line the pockets of foreign fraudsters. We will not tolerate these schemes that divert taxpayer dollars to criminals,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

US Attorney Andrew S Boutros for the Northern District of Illinois said,“Every fraudulent submission in this case was a hand in the pocket of a senior citizen or disabled person who relies on Medicare to fund critically important care.” He added:“The defendants didn't just steal from a government program; they stole from taxpayers who fund the promise of healthcare in this country.”

Mirza faces 12 counts of health care fraud and five counts of money laundering. Iqbal is charged with 12 counts of health care fraud, six counts of money laundering, and one count of making a false statement to US law enforcement. Arraignments have not yet been scheduled.

Three alleged co-schemers - Mir Akbar Khan, Fasiur Rahman Syed, and Navaid Rasheed - were previously indicted and have pleaded guilty to federal health care fraud charges. They are awaiting sentencing.