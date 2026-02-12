Premalatha Vijayakant Denies DMDK In Talks With Both DMK, AIADMK

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Thursday dismissed speculation that her party was simultaneously negotiating alliances with both Dravidian majors ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, terming the claims baseless and politically motivated.

Addressing reporters here, Premalatha said attempts were being made to create confusion regarding the DMDK's political position, even though leaders from various parties had already clarified that no such discussions were under way.

She questioned how rumours of parallel negotiations could gain traction when senior leaders from the DMK, AIADMK and BJP had publicly stated that there were no ongoing talks with the DMDK.

“Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran themselves have said there are no talks with us. When they have clearly stated this, how can such a narrative be spread?” she asked.

Her remarks came in response to comments made earlier by DMK leader and Minister for Forests and Khadi R.S. Rajakannappan, who had alleged that the DMDK was holding discussions with both the DMK and AIADMK simultaneously.

Dismissing the allegation, Premalatha said the people of Tamil Nadu were aware of the DMDK's political culture and credibility.

“People of Tamil Nadu know about the DMDK as well as the person who made this comment,” she said, indicating that the party would not be drawn into what she described as unnecessary political speculation.

On the issue of a possible“share in power” arrangement in any future alliance, Premalatha said such an option could be considered in principle but emphasised that any decision would depend on the electoral mandate.

“Power-sharing is something that can be discussed based on the people's mandate. It depends on the results,” she said.

With speculation mounting over potential political realignments ahead of the polls, Premalatha reiterated that the DMDK would take a decision at the appropriate time and would prioritise public interest over political conjecture.