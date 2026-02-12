200,000 Expected At Toronto Rally For Iran's Lion-And-Sun Revolution As Global Day Of Action Spans Three Continents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 200,000 demonstrators are expected to fill Yonge Street on Saturday, February 14, 2026, as part of a coordinated Global Day of Action supporting Iran's Lion-and-Sun Revolution. The 1:00 PM rally, organized by Cyrus The Great Organization, will be one of three simultaneous demonstrations in Toronto, Los Angeles, and Munich responding to a call to action from Iranian opposition leader Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

The rally stands in solidarity with the #IranRevolution2026, urging the international community to take urgent and practical steps in support of the Iranian people. Six key demands-including protecting Iranians by weakening the regime's repression apparatus, especially the IRGC, while freezing its assets and shutting down its shadow oil fleet-are clearly outlined. Additional demands call for ensuring open internet access, expelling regime diplomats, prosecuting officials, securing the immediate release of political prisoners, and recognizing a legitimate transitional government under the leadership of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. Full details are available at: .

Following the historic turnout of 150,000+ participants on February 1, as reported by CBC News citing Toronto Police estimates, organizers anticipate even larger crowds on February 14. High-ranking federal and provincial officials have been invited and are expected to attend in support of Iranian-Canadians demanding justice following the regime's crackdown on nationwide demonstrations.

Event Details:

WHAT: Global Day of Action Rally and March

WHEN: Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 1:00 PM

WHERE: Starting at Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue (Centerpoint Shopping Centre parking lot), marching south on Yonge Street

WHO: Organized by Cyrus The Great Organization ( )

Media Opportunities:

The rally is expected to fill the length of Yonge Street, with elevated vantage points available for media to capture the full scale of the crowd. Thousands of Lion-and-Sun flags-the national flag of Iran prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution-will line the route. A“Wall of Martyrs” will display updated casualty figures reported by international human rights organizations.

A designated media booth will be located in front of Meridian Centre, at the intersection of Beecroft Road and North York Boulevard.

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact: Shawn Maafi – (416) 727-1701 Alan Bostakian – (647) 924-7722