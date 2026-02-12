HP Cabinet Approves New Policies, Extends Maternity Leave For Home Guards

The State Cabinet, in a meeting held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved the Toll Tax Barrier Policy 2026-27 and the Excise Policy 2026-27, a release said.

The cabinet decided to extend the benefit of 26 weeks of maternity leave to female Home Guard volunteers.

It also approved the Governor's address to be delivered during the upcoming Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Financial Aid Schemes Approved

The Cabinet approved amendments to the 'Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana' to provide financial assistance to daughters of widows pursuing professional courses in government-run institutions, both within and outside the State. "They will also be eligible for rent assistance of Rs 3,000 per month in cases where hostel facilities are not available."

The Cabinet gave its approval to roll out the 'Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojana', aimed at improving the nutritional status of children below six years of age and as well as expectant women and lactating mothers, through enhanced supplementary nutrition.

It also decided to enhance the marriage grant for specially abled persons. "The financial assistance has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh for persons with disabilities of more than 70 percent, whereas persons with disabilities between 40 and 70 percent will be provided a grant of Rs 25,000."

Education and Employment Generation

The Cabinet gave its nod to create total 600 posts (150 posts each) of Sanskrit Teachers, Physical Education Teachers, Music Teachers and Drawing Teachers for the proposed CBSE schools. "These posts will be filled up through Rajya Chayan Aayog. Additionally, it was decided to merge 31 boy's and girl's schools across the State into co-educational schools."

Healthcare Modernization Project

The Cabinet further approved a project for modernizing medical colleges, super-specialty hospitals and Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans with an outlay of Rs 1617.40 crore. The project aims to strengthen healthcare services within the State and eliminate the need for patients to seek treatment outside the State by ensuring affordable and quality healthcare facilities within the state.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to procure modern equipment for the Mother and Child Hospital at Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla, Civil Hospitals at Sundernagar and Nurpur, Regional Hospital Una, 50-bedded Critical Care Block at Civil Hospital Bhoranj and District Integrated Public Health Laboratory at Regional Hospital, Bilaspur.

Infrastructure Improvement

The Cabinet further approved a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for pothole filling and patch repair on bituminous and flexible pavement surfaces across the State. This will ensure that repairs are carried out in compliance with national standards and promote a transparent system. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)