Nancy Guthrie's Post On Nextdoor Reads, 'Thinking Of Buying Doorbell Camera' - Here's What Savannah Guthrie's Mom Wrote

Authorities probing the suspected kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie visited her Arizona neighbourhood multiple times over the weekend, ahead of a Monday evening deadline set by the alleged abductors, who had sent ransom notes demanding money for her release, as reported by AP.

The investigation into the disappearance of the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie has now entered its second week, with no confirmation yet on whether the 84-year-old is still alive.

Over the weekend, Savannah Guthrie stated that the family is ready to pay to secure her mother's return.

According to a report by azcentral, Nancy Guthrie's activity on the neighbourhood app reflected her affection for wildlife, family, and community, as well as her long-time residence in the Catalina Foothills, which she affectionately referred to as“cat five” or“cat foot 5.”

Her final post on the messaging platform Nextdoor was on December 28, when she inquired if anyone was missing an Amazon package. This was just one of only two posts she made in 2025, the report stated.

Here's what Nancy Guthrie posted on Nextdoor

Earlier on January 4, 2024, she asked,“Is it time to cover plants?” referring to protecting her outdoor plants from frost.

Earlier, on May 7, 2023, she wondered,“Will Javelina eat the firecracker plant?” She seldom expressed concerns about crime, though on September 4, 2020, she did post about a stolen package.

She once wrote,“Male thieves. Package stolen from front door yesterday. Be alert US POST OFFICE DELIVERED,” highlighting a rare concern about crime. On November 25, 2021, Guthrie asked about security cameras-not for safety, but to watch wildlife.

“I'm thinking about buying Ring or Nest security/doorbell camera? Any suggestions? Which has the best camera? Interested in seeing animal activity at night,” she posted.

Ironically, security cameras have become central to the investigation. Footage from a Google Nest system, released by authorities on 10 February, shows a man tampering with her camera.

Has Nancy Guthrie been found?

So far, no trace of Nancy Guthrie has been found, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities suspect that Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home just outside Tucson. She was last seen on January 31 and reported missing the following day after she failed to attend church services.

DNA tests showed blood on Guthrie's front porch was a match to her, and her doorbell camera was disconnected in the early hours of Sunday morning, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said, as reported by AP.

Authorities say they have growing concerns about Nancy Guthrie's health because she needs daily medication. She is said to have a pacemaker and has dealt with high blood pressure and heart issues, according to the sheriff's dispatcher audio on broadcastify, AP reported.

