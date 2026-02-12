JCI Releases Industrial Estates Report For Investors

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra) –Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) has released a specialized report, themed: "Jordanian Industrial Estates," as part of its "Industrial Investment Compass" service.This initiative aims to develop an "accurate" information system that empowers industrial investors to make informed decisions to optimally pick project locations.According to a JCI statement issued on Thursday, the report falls under the second axis of the service, which focuses on providing investors with detailed information about the investment environment, costs, and priviliges.The report offers a "comprehensive" overview of land and building leasing prices within Jordan's industrial estates, as well as the available incentives, privileges and facilities for industrial projects.Outlined in cooperation with the Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC), the chamber said the report provided the JCI with up-to-date data and information on the available prices, infrastructure, and services within the industrial estates, aimed to ensure "accuracy and reliability" of the information for investors.The report also features a review of available infrastructure and logistical services, such as electricity, water, roads, and support services.Furthermore, it examines the geographical location of each industrial estate and its impact on reducing transport costs and enhancing competitiveness of industrial projects.The report seeks to enable the investor to compare available alternatives and pick the best investment environment that suits the nature of his/her industrial activity, based on "clear and up-to-date data that enhances quality of the investment decision and reduces risks."