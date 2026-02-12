Atopic Dermatitis Market: Rapid Growth & Investment Outlook To 2034 Delveinsight Kymab, Biomx, LEO Pharma, Glaxosmithkline, Arjil Pharma, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharma, Brickell Biotech, Astrazeneca
The Key Atopic Dermatitis Companies in the market include - Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc,, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, and others.
DelveInsight's “Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Atopic Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atopic Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report:
The Atopic Dermatitis market size was valued approximately USD 17 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)
In December 2025, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) has expanded its presence in the growing canine dermatology market with USDA approval of Befrena (tirnovetmab), a new anti-IL31 monoclonal antibody injection for treating canine allergic and atopic dermatitis. Notably, Befrena is administered at 6 to 8-week intervals post-treatment, compared to the 4 to 8-week dosing schedule of the existing competitor, lokivetmab.
In December 2025, Enveda, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation small-molecule medicines inspired by natural chemistry, has begun two simultaneous Phase 2a trials for ENV-294, a first-in-class oral small molecule being developed for moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD) and Asthma. Launching these Phase 2a studies marks a key milestone in the company's efforts to realize the full therapeutic potential of ENV-294. With many patients still dependent on injectable biologics, an effective and safe oral option presents a significant opportunity, particularly for those living with AD.
In December 2025, Kymera Therapeutics has announced promising initial findings for KT-621, the first oral STAT6 degrader to reach clinical development, showing reductions in disease severity and type 2 (Th2) inflammation comparable to biologics in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). In the Phase 1b BroADen study involving 22 participants, once-daily KT-621 achieved a 63% average reduction in EASI scores within four weeks, along with rapid, meaningful itch relief and strong suppression of Th2 inflammatory biomarkers. The treatment was well tolerated, with no therapy-related adverse events reported, according to the company.
In December 2025, Zai Lab (ZLAB) has begun a global Phase 1/1b clinical study, administering the first dose to a participant to evaluate ZL-1503, a bispecific antibody directed at IL-13 and IL-31R for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The trial will examine the therapy's safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and early signs of efficacy. Developed in-house by Zai Lab's discovery team, ZL-1503 is engineered with an extended serum half-life and dual action on both the IL-13 and IL-31 pathways, a combination that may offer faster therapeutic effects and enhanced overall efficacy.
In September 2025, Phase III ASCEND trial (NCT05882877) results showed that rocatinlimab from Amgen and Kyowa Kirin delivered durable clinical improvements and maintained a favorable long-term safety profile in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The company noted that this investigational therapy targets OX40 to rebalance T-cell activity, with the goal of addressing chronic inflammation and lowering treatment burden through reduced dosing frequency.
In June 2025, US biotechnology company TRex Bio has initiated dosing of healthy volunteers in a clinical trial evaluating TRB-061 for atopic dermatitis (AD). TRB-061, a TNFR2 agonist, is being developed to treat AD (commonly known as eczema) by activating and expanding effector regulatory T cells within tissue to help restore immune balance in inflammatory conditions.
In March 2025, Amgen and Kyowa Kirin announced that their 24-week Phase III IGNITE trial evaluating two dose levels of rocatinlimab, a T-cell rebalancing therapy for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD), successfully met its co-primary endpoints. All key secondary endpoints also achieved statistical significance over placebo. The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study included 769 adults, some of whom had prior treatment with biologics or systemic Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors.
In March 2025, Hudson Therapeutics, the U.S. arm of Shaperon, announced that Shaperon is set to begin Phase 2b Part 2 of its clinical trial for NuGel an innovative inflammasome inhibitor aimed at treating mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. A recent kickoff meeting held in March in the U.S. marks a key step in NuGel's global clinical progress.
In the 7MM, the United States had the largest market size for atopic dermatitis in 2023, with Japan following closely behind.
DUPIXENT, the first approved therapy for atopic dermatitis (AD), generates around USD 2 billion in revenue by focusing on the moderate-to-severe patient group through targeted therapies and biologics.
In 2023, there were approximately 53,348,000 diagnosed cases of atopic dermatitis across the 7MM, and it is anticipated that this number will rise in the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.
In 2023, there were approximately 72,435,000 prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis across the 7MM, and it is projected that these numbers will increase during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.
In 2023, the total diagnosed cases of atopic dermatitis were approximately 23,481,000 for males and about 29,866,000 for females across the 7MM.
Key Atopic Dermatitis Therapies: Bermekimab, FB825, Lebrikizumab, Nemolizumab, B244, Ruxolitinib, Difelikefalin, Roflumilast, Rocatinlimab, Tapinarof, KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin), Etrasimod, BMX-010, and others
The Atopic Dermatitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Atopic Dermatitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Atopic Dermatitis market dynamics.
Atopic Dermatitis Overview
Atopic Dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by itchy, red, and dry skin. It is most frequently seen in children but can occur at any age. Atopic Dermatitis is part of a group of allergic conditions, often referred to as the atopic triad, which also includes asthma and allergic rhinitis (hay fever).
Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Atopic Dermatitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis
Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Atopic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Atopic Dermatitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Atopic Dermatitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Atopic Dermatitis Therapies and Key Companies
Bermekimab: Janssen Pharmaceutical
FB825: Oneness Biotech
Lebrikizumab: Eli Lily
Nemolizumab: Galderma
B244: AOBiome
Ruxolitinib: Incyte
Difelikefalin: Cara Therapeutics
Roflumilast: Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Rocatinlimab: Amgen/Kyowa Kirin
Tapinarof: Dermavant Sciences
KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin): Cara Therapeutics
Etrasimod: Pfizer/Arena pharmaceuticals
BMX-010: BioMimetix
Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers
Rising prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis
Escalating expenditure on healthcare
Approvals of JAK inhibitors
Potential Emerging Therapies for Atopic Dermatitis and pruritus
Increasing awareness about the condition
Atopic Dermatitis Market Barriers
Over-the-counter medications
Outdated treatment recommendations
Poor prognosis and treatment adherence
Lack of timely diagnosis
Management of Atopic Dermatitis in the primary care setting
Scope of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutic Assessment: Atopic Dermatitis current marketed and Atopic Dermatitis emerging therapies
Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Atopic Dermatitis market drivers and Atopic Dermatitis market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Atopic Dermatitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1. Atopic Dermatitis Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Atopic Dermatitis
3. SWOT analysis of Atopic Dermatitis
4. Atopic Dermatitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance
6. Atopic Dermatitis Disease Background and Overview
7. Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Atopic Dermatitis
9. Atopic Dermatitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Atopic Dermatitis Unmet Needs
11. Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Therapies
12. Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Atopic Dermatitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)
14. Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers
16. Atopic Dermatitis Market Barriers
17. Atopic Dermatitis Appendix
18. Atopic Dermatitis Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
