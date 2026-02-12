Atopic Dermatitis Market: Rapid Growth & Investment Outlook To 2034 Delveinsight Kymab, Biomx, LEO Pharma, Glaxosmithkline, Arjil Pharma, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharma, Brickell Biotech, Astrazeneca

DelveInsight's “Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Atopic Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atopic Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key facts of the Atopic Dermatitis Market:

The Atopic Dermatitis market size was valued approximately USD 17 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In December 2025, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) has expanded its presence in the growing canine dermatology market with USDA approval of Befrena (tirnovetmab), a new anti-IL31 monoclonal antibody injection for treating canine allergic and atopic dermatitis. Notably, Befrena is administered at 6 to 8-week intervals post-treatment, compared to the 4 to 8-week dosing schedule of the existing competitor, lokivetmab.

In December 2025, Enveda, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation small-molecule medicines inspired by natural chemistry, has begun two simultaneous Phase 2a trials for ENV-294, a first-in-class oral small molecule being developed for moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD) and Asthma. Launching these Phase 2a studies marks a key milestone in the company's efforts to realize the full therapeutic potential of ENV-294. With many patients still dependent on injectable biologics, an effective and safe oral option presents a significant opportunity, particularly for those living with AD.

In December 2025, Kymera Therapeutics has announced promising initial findings for KT-621, the first oral STAT6 degrader to reach clinical development, showing reductions in disease severity and type 2 (Th2) inflammation comparable to biologics in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). In the Phase 1b BroADen study involving 22 participants, once-daily KT-621 achieved a 63% average reduction in EASI scores within four weeks, along with rapid, meaningful itch relief and strong suppression of Th2 inflammatory biomarkers. The treatment was well tolerated, with no therapy-related adverse events reported, according to the company.

In December 2025, Zai Lab (ZLAB) has begun a global Phase 1/1b clinical study, administering the first dose to a participant to evaluate ZL-1503, a bispecific antibody directed at IL-13 and IL-31R for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The trial will examine the therapy's safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and early signs of efficacy. Developed in-house by Zai Lab's discovery team, ZL-1503 is engineered with an extended serum half-life and dual action on both the IL-13 and IL-31 pathways, a combination that may offer faster therapeutic effects and enhanced overall efficacy.

In September 2025, Phase III ASCEND trial (NCT05882877) results showed that rocatinlimab from Amgen and Kyowa Kirin delivered durable clinical improvements and maintained a favorable long-term safety profile in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The company noted that this investigational therapy targets OX40 to rebalance T-cell activity, with the goal of addressing chronic inflammation and lowering treatment burden through reduced dosing frequency.

In June 2025, US biotechnology company TRex Bio has initiated dosing of healthy volunteers in a clinical trial evaluating TRB-061 for atopic dermatitis (AD). TRB-061, a TNFR2 agonist, is being developed to treat AD (commonly known as eczema) by activating and expanding effector regulatory T cells within tissue to help restore immune balance in inflammatory conditions.

In March 2025, Amgen and Kyowa Kirin announced that their 24-week Phase III IGNITE trial evaluating two dose levels of rocatinlimab, a T-cell rebalancing therapy for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD), successfully met its co-primary endpoints. All key secondary endpoints also achieved statistical significance over placebo. The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study included 769 adults, some of whom had prior treatment with biologics or systemic Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors.

In March 2025, Hudson Therapeutics, the U.S. arm of Shaperon, announced that Shaperon is set to begin Phase 2b Part 2 of its clinical trial for NuGel an innovative inflammasome inhibitor aimed at treating mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. A recent kickoff meeting held in March in the U.S. marks a key step in NuGel's global clinical progress.

In the 7MM, the United States had the largest market size for atopic dermatitis in 2023, with Japan following closely behind.

DUPIXENT, the first approved therapy for atopic dermatitis (AD), generates around USD 2 billion in revenue by focusing on the moderate-to-severe patient group through targeted therapies and biologics.

In 2023, there were approximately 53,348,000 diagnosed cases of atopic dermatitis across the 7MM, and it is anticipated that this number will rise in the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, there were approximately 72,435,000 prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis across the 7MM, and it is projected that these numbers will increase during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, the total diagnosed cases of atopic dermatitis were approximately 23,481,000 for males and about 29,866,000 for females across the 7MM.

Key Atopic Dermatitis Companies: Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc,, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, and others

Key Atopic Dermatitis Therapies: Bermekimab, FB825, Lebrikizumab, Nemolizumab, B244, Ruxolitinib, Difelikefalin, Roflumilast, Rocatinlimab, Tapinarof, KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin), Etrasimod, BMX-010, and others

The Atopic Dermatitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Atopic Dermatitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Atopic Dermatitis market dynamics.