Building A Healthier Tomorrow: Women's Digital Health Grows At 20.54% CAGR By 2034

North America accounted for the largest share of the women's digital health market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By type, the mobile apps segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By type, the wearable devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the reproductive health segment led the market in 2024 By application, the pregnancy & nursing care segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What is Women's Digital Health?

Women's digital health refers to the use of digital technologies such as mobile apps, wearable devices, telemedicine platforms, and AI-powered tools to monitor, manage, and improve women's health across areas like reproductive health, maternal care, chronic disease management, mental health, and overall wellness.

The women's digital health market is expanding due to increasing awareness of women-specific health issues, rising adoption of smartphones and wearable devices, demand for personalized healthcare solutions, and growth in telemedicine and remote monitoring. Additionally, the focus on reproductive health, maternal care, and chronic disease management drives the need for innovative digital tools tailored to women's health.

What are the Key Drivers in the Women's Digital Health Market?

The market is driven by rising awareness of women-specific health issues, increasing adoption of smartphones and wearable health devices, and growing demand for personalized and remote healthcare solutions. Expansion of telemedicine, focus on reproductive and mental wellness, also fuel market growth, while investments in AI and digital therapeutics enhance care accessibility and efficiency.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Women's Digital Health Market?



In April 2025, women's health companies experienced significant venture capital growth, with investments reaching $2.6 billion in 2024, nearly $1 billion more than in 2023. Overall, $10.7 billion was invested in the sector, including funding for conditions that uniquely or disproportionately affect women, according to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). In April 2025, Trellis Health launched as a digital platform aimed at providing women with personalized, proactive care. Connecting to over 50,000 healthcare professionals nationwide, it offers comprehensive insights and supports women and families in building long-term, generational health.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Women's Digital Health Market?

The market faces challenges such as data privacy concerns, a lack of standardization across digital health platforms, and limited integration with traditional healthcare systems. Additionally, accessibility barriers in developing regions, high costs of advanced digital tools, and ensuring validation of apps and wearables remain key obstacles to widespread adoption.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Women Digital Health Market in 2024?

North America dominated the women's digital health market in 2024 due to high adoption of smartphones and wearable devices, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong awareness of women-specific health issues. The presence of leading digital health startups, significant venture capital investments, and supportive government initiatives further boosted the region's market share, making it the largest contributor globally.

The women's digital health market in the U.S. is expanding rapidly, driven by strong tech adoption, AI-powered solutions, and personalized reproductive health tools. High investment and clinical integration fuel innovation. Future growth will focus on telehealth expansion and data-driven women's wellness services.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand At the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2024?

The Asia Pacific women's digital health market grew at the fastest pace in 2024 due to rising smartphone penetration, increasing internet access, and growing awareness of women-specific health issues. expansion of telemedicine, government initiatives promoting digital healthcare, and a surge in investments and startups offering localized digital health solutions also contributed to rapid adoption, driving the region's accelerated market growth.

China's women's digital health market is growing fast due to high smartphone penetration, government digital health initiatives, and affordable femtech solutions. Local startups emphasize fertility and maternal care apps. Opportunities lie in telemedicine, chronic condition monitoring, and AI-enhanced diagnostics.

What Factors Support the Women's Digital Health Market's Growth in Europe?

The UK market benefits from a robust public health infrastructure and NHS digital initiatives integrating femtech into care pathways. Growth is propelled by self-managed health apps and fertility tech. Future trends include enhanced privacy-focused platforms and expanded virtual maternal support tools.

Segmental Insights

By Type Analysis

How did the Mobile Apps Segment Dominate the Women's Digital Health Market in 2024?

The mobile apps segment dominates the market in 2024 due to widespread smartphone adoption and ease of access to health management tools. These apps support menstrual tracking, fertility planning, pregnancy care, and mental wellness, offering personalized insights at low cost. Their convenience, real-time data tracking, and integration with wearables further strengthened user engagement and market leadership.

The wearable devices segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for continuous, real-time health monitoring. Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and biosensors help track menstrual cycles, pregnancy, heart health, sleep, and activity level. Increasing health awareness, improved sensor accuracy, smartphone integration, and preventive care adoption are accelerating wearable use among women globally.

By Application Analysis

Why the Reproductive Health Segment Dominated the Women's Digital Health Market?

Reproductive health dominated the women's digital health market due to high demand for menstrual tracking, fertility planning, pregnancy monitoring, and menopause management solutions. Widespread smartphone adoption, growing awareness of reproductive wellness, and the need for personalized, discreet care have fueled usage. Additionally, limited access to traditional reproductive healthcare in some regions has increased reliance on digital platforms for guidance and support.

The pregnancy & nursing care segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR as expectant and new mothers increasingly seek continuous, personalized support. Rising smartphone use, remote monitoring tools, and teleconsultations enable real-time tracking of maternal and infant health. Growing awareness of prenatal and postnatal care, combined with demand for convenient, home-based guidance, is further accelerating adoption during the forecast period.

Top Companies & Their Offerings to the Market's Growth

Company Headquarters Core Offering Market Contribution Strategic Impact HeraMED Australia HeraBEAT remote fetal monitoring platform Enables remote prenatal monitoring and clinician connectivity Strengthens telematernity and hospital-home integration iSono Health United States AI-enabled wearable breast ultrasound imaging Improves early breast cancer detection accessibility Advances portable diagnostics and preventive screening Clue by BioWink Berlin, Germany Data-driven menstrual and fertility tracking app Provides science-based cycle insights and research datasets Promotes personalized reproductive health management Chiaro Technology Ltd. London, UK Elvie pelvic health and femtech devices Supports pelvic floor training and maternal wellness Expands connected postpartum care solutions Natural Cycles Stockholm, Sweden FDA-cleared digital contraceptive app Offers hormone-free birth control alternative Drives regulatory-backed digital contraception adoption Ava Science, Inc. Zurich, Switzerland Wearable fertility tracking bracelet Tracks physiological parameters for ovulation prediction Boosts wearable-based reproductive analytics NURX Inc. United States Telehealth platform for contraception and STI care Expands digital prescriptions and home testing Improves affordable, discreet reproductive access Prima-Temp, Inc. United States Continuous temperature fertility wearable Enhances ovulation tracking accuracy Supports data-driven fertility planning Glow United States Fertility and pregnancy tracking ecosystem Integrates tracking, content, and community support Encourages long-term digital engagement Lucina Health United States Maternal risk analytics platform Uses data to improve pregnancy outcomes Strengthens value-based maternal healthcare models

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type



Mobile Apps

Wearable Device

Diagnostic Tools Others

By Application



Reproductive Health

Pregnancy & Nursing Care

Pelvic Care General Healthcare & Wellness

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Kuwait

