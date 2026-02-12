From $54B To $85B: A Promising Decade For North America IVD

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The North America in-vitro diagnostics market size was valued at USD 54.08 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 85.21 billion by 2034, rising at a 5.23% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Ottawa, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America in-vitro diagnostics market

Key Takeaways



The North America in vitro diagnostics sector pushed the market to USD 51.4 billion by 2024.

Long-term projections show a USD 85.21 billion valuation by 2034.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 5.23% in between 2025 and 2034.

The North America in-vitro diagnostics sector is pushing the market to USD 51.4 billion in 2024.

Long-term projections show a USD 85.21 billion valuation by 2034.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 5.23% in 2025.

By 2025, the global in vitro diagnostics market is projected to reach around $85.09 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.45%.

By product, the reagents segment was dominant in the North America in vitro diagnostics market in 2024.

By product, the services segment is expected to grow at a rapid CGAR in the coming years.

By technology, the immunoassay segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By technology, the microbiology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2025-2034.

By application, the infectious diseases segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, the oncology segment is expected to grow rapidly in the studied years.

By end-use, the hospitals segment led the North America in vitro diagnostics market in 2024. By end-use, the homecare segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.



How are the North American In Vitro Diagnostics Emerging?

The North America in vitro diagnostics market is primarily fueled by the ongoing AI integration,

What are the Key Drivers in the North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

A significant catalyst is the emergence of key investments in healthcare, with the possession of suitable reimbursement policies for diagnostics. Several firms are promoting innovations in molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing (POCT), and AI-assisted diagnostics, enabling rapid, more precise, and convenient, often remote, testing.

Drifts in the North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market



In January 2026, Biocartis collaborated with Mayo Clinic in the US to establish an accelerated sample-to-answer test, which leads to faster and more efficacious treatment for breast cancer patients.

In December 2025, Cofactor Genomic received investments from Labcorp & Ascension Ventures to speed up Cofactor's nationwide progression and expand patient access to its immunotherapy-response diagnostics. In November 2025, Freenome agreed with Roche & focused on commercialising its cancer screening technology outside the US.



What is the Key Challenge in the North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

Firstly, the need for higher expenditures for molecular analyzers and automated platforms is an emerging obstacle, mainly for smaller laboratories, with additional spending on maintenance and consumables. Moreover, in some cases, players may face the FDA's robust, time-consuming approval processes and compliance requirements for novel tests, which limit faster commercialization.

Country Analysis

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. was a huge contributor to the respective market, as emphasized by at-home and point-of-care (POC) solutions. A recent FDA approval includes Visby Medical Women's Sexual Health Test as the first rapid at-home PCR assay for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis. Alongside, bioMérieux's system secured FDA authorisation for a rapid, 15-minute multiplex PCR test for respiratory pathogens.

Canada Market Trends

In the last few months, Canada's Drug Agency published new pan-Canadian recommendations, raising the recommended screening from 25 conditions to 54, and finally fueling demand for rare-disease testing platforms. As well as, QuidelOrtho Corporation acquired Health Canada approval for its Triage PLGF test for laboratory use, a fluorescence immunoassay used for managing pregnancy-related risks.

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size and Growth Factors

The global in vitro diagnostics market

The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is growing steadily as healthcare systems become more advanced and accessible. Hospitals and labs are using more modern diagnostic tools, which is increasing the demand for IVD products.

One major growth factor is the expansion of the medical device industry. As new healthcare equipment enters the market, the need for accurate diagnostic testing also rises.

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Which Product Led the North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market in 2024?

The reagents segment held a major share of the market in 2024. This is propelled by the incorporation of specialized chemical, biological, or immunological substances in laboratory tests on human samples to find, diagnose, and monitor diseases. The region is promoting automated analyzers, which need boosted, ready-to-use reagent kits to raise efficiency & accuracy.

On the other hand, the services segment will expand rapidly. This mainly covers diverse molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and automated lab solutions, as well as advanced AI-integrated solutions. A substantial instance is that Illumina fully combined its XLEAP-SBS chemistry into all reagents for NextSeq 1000/2000 instruments, which crucially raises the speed and accuracy of genetic testing.

By technology analysis

How did the Immunoassay Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the immunoassay segment captured the biggest share of the North America in vitro diagnostics market. Across the region, a rise in diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and infections, like HIV and hepatitis, is highly impacting this technology. Also, they are looking for quicker, easy-to-use POC immunoassay devices, especially in clinics. Recently, the FDA cleared the Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA assay for rapid, high-sensitivity COVID-19 testing.

Moreover, the microbiology segment is predicted to expand fastest. The market is widely adopting Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR),

By application analysis

Which Application Dominated the North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market in 2024?

The infectious diseases segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. North America is experiencing a greater need for testing in HIV, Hepatitis B & C, tuberculosis, respiratory pathogens, and COVID-19. Continuous advances includes expansion of Haystack Analytics's infexn NGS test to determine respiratory RNA viruses, with efficient detection of antimicrobial resistance.

Whereas the oncology liquid biopsies

By end-use analysis

Why did the Hospitals Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hospitals segment captured a dominant share of the North America in vitro diagnostics market. It is empowered by a booming pool of ageing patients, a greater adoption of automated laboratory systems to enhance effectiveness, lower turnaround times, and handle high patient throughput. Recently, Quest Diagnostics revealed plans for a CAD 1.35 billion acquisition of Canada-based LifeLabs to bolster testing capacity and speed up innovation.

However, the homecare segment will expand rapidly. Widespread patients and providers are prioritizing POCT devices to enable rapid, actionable results & skipping hospital visits, which fosters convenience and optimizes patient outcomes. Furthermore, prominent telehealth companies, like Wisp, are strengthening their diagnostics vertical to encompass at-home test kits followed by follow-up care, which integrates diagnostics with treatment.

What are the Key Developments in the North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market?



In January 2026, Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. unveiled its GraftAssureDx test kit clinical trial and strategic in vitro diagnostic (IVD) de novo submission to the US FDA.

In December 2025, Roche launched the new cobas 6800/8800 systems version 2.0 and software version 2.0.1 to assist in a more simplified diagnostics experience for healthcare professionals and their patients. In October 2025, Augurex Life Sciences Corp. & MitogenDx explored the JOINTstat blood test and broadened access to advanced rheumatoid arthritis (RA) diagnostic testing and disease monitoring for clinicians and patients across Canada.



Key Players



Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BD

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

QIAGEN

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sysmex Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Danaher



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The Europe in-vitro diagnostics market

The Asia Pacific in vitro diagnostic market

The global in vitro release testing (IVRT) market

The global in vitro lung model market

The Latin America life science market

The global viral vector manufacturing market

The global clinical diagnostics market

The global cancer diagnostics market

The DNA diagnostics market

The global immunodiagnostics market

Segments Covered in the Report



By Product



Instruments



Reagents

Services

By Technology



Immunoassay





Instruments





Reagents



Services



Hematology





Instruments





Reagents



Services



Clinical Chemistry





Instruments





Reagents



Services



Molecular Diagnostics





Instruments





Reagents



Services



Coagulation





Instruments





Reagents



Services



Microbiology





Instruments





Reagents



Services



Others





Instruments





Reagents

Services

By Application



Infectious Diseases



Diabetes



Oncology



Cardiology



Nephrology



Autoimmune Diseases



Drug Testing

Others

By End-use



Hospitals



Homecare



Laboratory

Others

By Region



North America





U.S. Canada



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

About Us

is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Our Trusted Data Partners

Also Read: