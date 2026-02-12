American Alliance Of Museums Partners With .ART Registry To Strengthen Digital Identity And Support The Museum Field

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the sole organization representing the entire U.S. museum field, today announced a strategic partnership with Registry, the digital address for the global arts and culture community. Through this collaboration, AAM's institutional and individual members can receive a complimentary domain for one year, delivering both a versatile digital tool and a self-sustaining revenue model that helps fund museum advocacy and professional development through a share of domain renewal revenue.

While most museums have long established a home on the web, the digital landscape is becoming increasingly crowded and complex. A generic web address no longer tells the whole story. A.ART domain offers museums and museum professionals a way to signal their mission instantly, create memorable campaign or exhibition URLs, and protect their brand, while remaining flexible enough to integrate with existing websites.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment to supporting the cultural sector through meaningful digital tools and infrastructure and long-term investment in the museum community.

The collaboration also reflects a growing trend among nonprofit organizations to partner with mission-aligned private sector innovators to create practical, long-term funding solutions.

"As museums increasingly compete for attention and visibility online, a clear digital identity matters more than ever," said Marilyn Jackson, President & CEO of AAM. "This partnership gives our members a simple, accessible way to strengthen their online identity, protect their brand, and reach their audiences more effectively, while also helping build sustainable support for advocacy on behalf of all museums."

For institutions with established websites, a.ART domain offers a strategic layer of engagement. It can function as a memorable shortcut to a specific page, a dedicated microsite for a blockbuster exhibition (e.g., exhibitiontitle), or a seamless redirect that reinforces their identity as an art-related institution. For individual professionals, it offers an instantly recognizable platform for portfolios and thought leadership.

".ART was founded to provide immediate context to who you are and what you do," stated Ulvi Kasimov, Founder and CEO of. "A domain does more than just point to a web destination; it classifies the content before a user even clicks. We are proud to partner with the premier museum organization in the United States to help their members-from major institutions to independent curators-cut through the noise and signal their relevance in the digital space."

Program Benefits for AAM and its Members

This partnership delivers a direct benefit to the more than 35,000 museum professionals and institutions AAM represents, structured to be flexible enough for any level of digital maturity.

.One Free Domain: AAM members can register one standard or premium domain at no cost for the first year. This includes access to certain highly desirable premium names that instantly categorize the institution.

.Strategic Flexibility: The domain can be utilized to support existing digital infrastructure:

oForwarding: Instantly redirect traffic to a specific section of an existing website (e.g., ticketing or education).

oMicrosites: Create standalone pages for galas, capital campaigns, or temporary exhibitions.

oBrand Protection: Secure the institution's name to prevent third-party registration.

.Professional Branding: Individual members can use the domain for digital resumes, portfolios, or consulting businesses.

.Simple Redemption: AAM members can visit a dedicated landing page to search for available names and redeem their offer through their choice of participating registrars.

A Self-sustaining Model That Reinvests in the Museum Field

Beyond the first-year benefit, the partnership is structured to deliver long-term value to the museum field. A portion of every subsequent renewal fee will be contributed back to AAM for up to ten years, helping to fuel the Alliance's work in advocacy, research, professional development, and connection for the entire museum sector.

About the American Alliance of Museums

The American Alliance of Museums (AAM) is the only organization representing the entire U.S. museum field. As an alliance of more than 35,000 museums and museum professionals, AAM is dedicated to championing equitable and impactful museums by connecting people, fostering learning and community, and nurturing museum excellence. U.S. museums are powerful economic engines, contributing $50 billion to the U.S. economy annually and supporting over 726,000 jobs.

About

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN,.ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 700,000 domains registered in 170+ countries,.ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world,.ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented“Digital Twin” process, the new ID platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object - be it physical or digital. ID and the acquisition of HUG in late 2024 establish Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors,.ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of's revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Healing Power of Art Initiative, to promote the therapeutic benefits of art. Learn more at .

Register domains at or through domain registrars such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, WordPress and others.