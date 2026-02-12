Architectural Vision For Bulgaria's New Shusha Park Design (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The architectural vision for Bulgaria's new Shusha Park in Veliko Tarnovo has been unveiled during an official visit by a delegation led by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, the committee told Trend.

During the visit, the governments of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, together with the Veliko Tarnovo municipality, signed an agreement on the creation and reconstruction of“Shusha” Park in Veliko Tarnovo.

On this account, on February 12, Anar Guliyev met with Veliko Tarnovo Mayor Daniel Dimitrov Panov to discuss cooperation in urban planning and architecture. Aydın Karimov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, also attended the meeting, where participants exchanged views on preserving historical urban environments and creating modern public spaces.

The parties emphasized the importance of expanding the twin-city program, strengthening direct connections between Azerbaijani and Bulgarian cities, and implementing joint cultural projects. Guliyev highlighted the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in May as an important platform for discussing the global urban agenda and enhancing international collaboration, inviting his counterpart to participate in Baku.

Following the meeting, Guliyev visited the site of the future “Shusha” Park. The park's concept was developed by the “Azermemarlayiha” State Design Institute under the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, while detailed design work was carried out by Bulgaria's DAD Studio LTD.

Covering 1.81 hectares in the city center, the park will serve as a modern public space featuring functional zones, pedestrian paths, recreation areas, an artificial water reservoir, and a musical fountain. The design will include a monument to Nizami Ganjavi, a“Shusha” installation, and motifs inspired by the Karabakh Khari Bulbul flower, complemented by landscaping suited to the local climate.

The creation of“Shusha” Park in Veliko Tarnovo is expected to further strengthen friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria while promoting Azerbaijani national and cultural values on an international level.