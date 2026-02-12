Russian Shelling Of Kherson Leaves Two Medics Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration stated this on Telegram.

"At around 06:40, two medics were injured due to Russian shelling of Kherson," the statement says.

It is noted that at the time of the attack, a 58-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were at home. They sustained blast injuries, concussions, and acute stress reactions.

The City Military Administration added that the two healthcare workers were injured during the morning shelling of the Dniprovskyi district. The victims sought medical help on their own. They are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that medical assistance was needed for a resident of the suburb of Kherson, the village of Antonivka, who stepped on a Russian explosive device the previous night. The 56-year-old man stepped on a Russian "petal" mine in his garden. He sustained a blast injury and a leg wound. The victim was hospitalized.

Another resident, from the village of Bilozerka, whose house was shelled by Russian forces the previous night, also sought medical help. The 50-year-old man suffered a blast injury and a concussion. He was hospitalized.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kherson region over the past day, February 11, eight people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

