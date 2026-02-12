Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK To Provide Ukraine With 1,000 Air Defense Missiles

UK To Provide Ukraine With 1,000 Air Defense Missiles


2026-02-12 09:06:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the UK Ministry of Defence stated this on the social media platform X.

"The UK is set to deliver an additional 1,000 Lightweight Multirole Missiles," the statement reads.

It is noted that London will supply Kyiv with Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM), manufactured in the city of Belfast.

Read also: Ukrainian enterprises receive first permits to export weapons – Umerov

The UK Ministry of Defence added that this will help Ukraine's Defense Forces protect the country's infrastructure from Russian missile and drone attacks.

As Ukrinform previously reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed confidence that allies will find $15 billion to finance the PURL progra in 2026.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN12022026000193011044ID1110732937



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search