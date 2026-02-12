UK To Provide Ukraine With 1,000 Air Defense Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the UK Ministry of Defence stated this on the social media platform X.

"The UK is set to deliver an additional 1,000 Lightweight Multirole Missiles," the statement reads.

It is noted that London will supply Kyiv with Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM), manufactured in the city of Belfast.

Ukrainian enterprises receive first permits to export weapons – Umerov

The UK Ministry of Defence added that this will help Ukraine's Defense Forces protect the country's infrastructure from Russian missile and drone attacks.

As Ukrinform previously reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed confidence that allies will find $15 billion to finance the PURL progra in 2026.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine