UK To Provide Ukraine With 1,000 Air Defense Missiles
"The UK is set to deliver an additional 1,000 Lightweight Multirole Missiles," the statement reads.
It is noted that London will supply Kyiv with Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM), manufactured in the city of Belfast.Read also: Ukrainian enterprises receive first permits to export weapons – Umerov
The UK Ministry of Defence added that this will help Ukraine's Defense Forces protect the country's infrastructure from Russian missile and drone attacks.
As Ukrinform previously reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed confidence that allies will find $15 billion to finance the PURL progra in 2026.
Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment