Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Foreign Trade Turnover Reaches $48.9 Billion In Past Year

Azerbaijan's Foreign Trade Turnover Reaches $48.9 Billion In Past Year


2026-02-12 09:06:17

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In 2025, legal entities and individuals from the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with partners in 180 countries, exporting goods to 128 countries and importing products from 173 countries, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. Taking into account the statistically estimated value of exported crude oil and natural gas registered with customs authorities but not fully cleared, Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover amounted to...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN12022026000195011045ID1110732933



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search