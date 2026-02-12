Pawan Dhingra
- Professor of U.S. Immigration Studies, Amherst College
I'm Vice President for Equity and Inclusion and the Aliki Perroti and Seth Frank '55 Professor of U.S. Immigration Studies. My latest monograph is "Hyper Education: Why Good Schools, Good Grades, and Good Behavior Are Not Enough" (NYU Press). I have served as president of the Association for Asian American Studies. I also have served as a Museum Curator at the Smithsonian Institution. I have published op-eds in various venues, including The New York Times. I am interested in immigration, education, race, and other topics. I am an award-winning author and teacher.Experience
- –present Professor, Amherst College
- 2002 Cornell University, Ph.D./Sociology
