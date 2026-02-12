Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pawan Dhingra

Pawan Dhingra


2026-02-12 09:05:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of U.S. Immigration Studies, Amherst College
Profile Articles Activity

I'm Vice President for Equity and Inclusion and the Aliki Perroti and Seth Frank '55 Professor of U.S. Immigration Studies. My latest monograph is "Hyper Education: Why Good Schools, Good Grades, and Good Behavior Are Not Enough" (NYU Press). I have served as president of the Association for Asian American Studies. I also have served as a Museum Curator at the Smithsonian Institution. I have published op-eds in various venues, including The New York Times. I am interested in immigration, education, race, and other topics. I am an award-winning author and teacher.

Experience
  • –present Professor, Amherst College
Education
  • 2002 Cornell University, Ph.D./Sociology

The Conversation

MENAFN12022026000199003603ID1110732911



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search