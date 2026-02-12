John J. Martin

John Martin's research focuses on election law, primarily campaign finance law and election administration. He is interested in whether and to what extent such laws advance democracy on the federal, state, and local levels.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.