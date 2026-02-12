Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Development Update: New Roadmap Milestones As Funding Is Over $20.5M


2026-02-12 09:02:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an Ethereum based DeFi crypto project, has released updated roadmap details as total funding surpasses $20.5M. The team confirmed continued development progress across lending infrastructure, security reviews, and protocol testing.

image2

MENAFN12022026004107003653ID1110732830



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search