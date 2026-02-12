BBIO Stock Surges 17% Pre-Market Today What's Fueling The Rally?
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported encouraging phase-3 study data for its experimental oral therapy infigratinib, saying the drug improved growth outcomes in children with achondroplasia, a genetic form of dwarfism.
The topline findings stem from PROPEL 3, a global, yearlong Phase 3 trial that enrolled children ages 3 to younger than 18 with open growth plates. Participants were randomly assigned at a 2:1 ratio to receive infigratinib or placebo, with statistically significant improvements across key growth measures through Week 52.
The study met its main goal by demonstrating a meaningful increase in annualized height velocity compared with placebo. Children receiving the therapy grew faster on average, with a treatment benefit of more than 2 centimeters per year compared with placebo.
Following the update, BridgeBio Pharma's stock traded over 17% higher in Thursday's premarket.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
World Laureates Association Launches OPENSCI To Pioneer A Future-Oriented Open Scientific Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment