Heated Debate In Andhra Pradesh Council Over Land Allotments In Vizag

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Feb 12 (IANS) YSR Congress Party's allegations of irregularities in land allotments to companies in Visakhapatnam triggered a heated debate in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday, leading to a walk-out by the main opposition party.

Leader of Opposition Botsa Satyanarayana led the walkout after heated exchanges between the main opposition and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is heading the coalition government.

YSRCP members alleged that the government was allotting lands to real estate groups in the name of IT companies.

Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh denied the allegations of the opposition and clarified that only five companies with credibility were given land on lease for 99 paise.

He slammed the YSRCP for what he called making sweeping allegations and then running away from the House without substantiating them.

The debate began during the question hour when YSRCP MLC T. Madhava Rao wanted to know how many companies were given land for 99 paise during the last 20 months. He demanded that the government provide all details about the land allotment.

The MLC alleged that the companies which were floated last year were also given land for 99 paise. He also claimed that the government allotted land worth Rs 600 crore in Vijayawada to a company which is investing only Rs 156 crore.

Madhava Rao also claimed that a real estate company was given land worth Rs 3,000 crore for 99 paise. He said an educational organisation has encroached land worth Rs 5,000 crore.

On Lokesh's claim that the government is trying to create an IT ecosystem in Visakhapatnam, Leader of Opposition Satyanarayana said the ecosystem was created way back in 2006.

The YSRCP leader accused the government of entering into a secret deal with the companies for land allotments.

Lokesh claimed that the state has attracted massive investments during the last 18 months due to the policies of the government.

He stated that lands were allotted to the companies with the objective of creating jobs. He reiterated that the government is committed to providing 20 lakh jobs in five years.

Lokesh pointed out that the government is creating 22 clusters across the state.

He said Arcelor Mittal was allotted land for its project coming up in north Andhra. "Is it wrong to allot lands to companies like TCS and Cognizant?" he asked.

Last year, the state Cabinet had approved the allocation of 21.16 acres to TCS in Visakhapatnam at a token lease price of 99 paise.

Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP want to stall investments coming to the state. "You want to drive away investors, but the government will not allow this to happen," he said

The minister asked if any companies came to Visakhapatnam during the five-year rule of the YSRCP.