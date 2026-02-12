MP Police Seize Drugs Valued At Rs 22 Crore In Rajgarh, Neemuch

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Feb 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday claimed to have seized illicit drugs valued at approximately Rs 22 crore in two coordinated operations across Rajgarh and Neemuch districts as part of an ongoing drive against drug trafficking, smuggling and illegal cultivation.

In Neemuch district, a tip-off received by the Jat police station led to the detection of large-scale illegal opium cultivation allegedly concealed amid cotton crops in Luhariya Jat village, police officials said. The police verified the information through technical surveillance and drone reconnaissance before launching a raid.

During the operation, officers uprooted and seized 11,600 green opium plants weighing 9.76 quintals (976 kg). The seized crop has been estimated to be worth approximately Rs 9.76 lakh. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and one accused has been arrested in connection with the cultivation.

Neemuch, part of Madhya Pradesh's traditional opium belt along with neighbouring Mandsaur and Ratlam districts, has witnessed repeated action against both diversion from licensed cultivation and outright illegal poppy farming. The deployment of drones in the operation underscores the advanced surveillance tactics being used to detect concealed cultivation within agricultural fields.

In Rajgarh district, two separate operations conducted by the Machalpur police station resulted in a substantial seizure of MD drugs, commonly referring to MDMA (3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), a synthetic psychoactive substance often associated with recreational use.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police first arrested an accused near Mana village. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed information about additional stock stored at his residence in Arnia village. A subsequent search of the premises led to the recovery of 10.160 kg of MD drugs concealed in a carton in the kitchen area, with an estimated value of around Rs 10 crore.

Based on further leads, a co-accused was detained, who directed the police to a mustard field from where another 11.350 kg of MD drugs was recovered from a green carton allegedly hidden there.

The total seizure in Rajgarh amounted to 21.510 kg of MD drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately Rs 21 crore.

Officials stated that the police would not tolerate any form of drug trade and reiterated their commitment to curbing substance abuse and dismantling trafficking networks.

Madhya Pradesh has seen an increase in synthetic drug cases in recent months, particularly in western districts bordering Rajasthan, where alleged MDMA manufacturing units and smuggling routes have been targeted in multiple enforcement operations.