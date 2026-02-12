Tvardi Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi”) (NASDAQ: TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral, small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

JonesTrading C-Suite Fireside Chat Series

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM EST

Registration Link here

Oppenheimer 36 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Format: Corporate presentation

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 10:40 AM EST

Location: Virtual

TD Cowen 46 th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Corporate presentation

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Time: 1:50 PM EST

Location: Boston, MA

Barclays 28 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM EST

Location: Miami Beach, FL

The webcast of the JonesTrading fireside chat and Oppenheimer presentation will be accessible on the Tvardi Investors' website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical fibrotic signaling pathways that drive uncontrolled deposition, proliferation, survival and immune suppression. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The company is conducting clinical trials with TTI-101 in hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT05440708 ) and TTI-109 in healthy volunteers. To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

