Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Freddie Mac Announces Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results


2026-02-12 08:16:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reported its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 financial results and filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's Form 10-K and earnings press release, along with the Fourth Quarter 2025 financial results supplement are available now on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, February 12, 2026, to share its results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon
703-903-3861
...

INVESTOR CONTACT: Mahesh Lal
571-382-3630


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

