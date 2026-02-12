Ecovie Sets New Industry Benchmark With The Only NSF 350C Certified Commercial Greywater System In The U.S.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ecovie announced that it is currently the only company in the United States offering an NSF/ANSI 350C Certified Commercial Greywater System, providing commercial buildings with a verified, third-party tested option for on-site treatment and reuse of greywater. The certification is an assurance that the company's system utilizes the same recognized standard used by major plumbing code authorities. It helps engineers, owners, and project teams proceed confidently with plans for commercial-scale water reuse.

Communities and property owners nationwide are dealing with water shortages and looking for new sources of water. Using recycled greywater, usually sourced from air conditioning condensate, bath tubs, laundry, and showers, is becoming an effective way to eliminate waste. However, the use of recycled water in commercial buildings requires careful safety practices. The NSF/ANSI 350C certification, used in Ecovie's systems, helps developers and engineers select the best technology for their project needs.

Verified Performance with NSF/ANSI 350C Certification

To display the NSF mark on their products, manufacturers must pass rigorous NSF/ANSI 350 testing for greywater systems. There are 26 weeks of continuous testing by a third party, during which neither process adjustments nor system maintenance are allowed. It also includes a review of design specification compliance and a satisfactory seven-year audit history.

Once a manufacturer successfully completes the NSF 350 certification review, their product will have proven acceptable treatment for biochemical oxygen demand (BOD5), total suspended solids (TSS), turbidity (NTU), and bacteria (E. coli), along with other test parameters. The certification is a strong way to demonstrate that a product meets the highest quality water standards with minimal service calls or operator intervention.

Commercial-Scale Greywater Recycling for Buildings Nationwide

Through its packaged greywater recycling solutions, Ecovie supports the large-scale greywater treatment and reuse of greywater by commercial buildings and properties. Ecovie's greywater recycling system is designed for non-drinking water reuse for irrigation and toilet flushing, subject to local project requirements and regulations. Ecovie's AQUALOOP MBR technology produces high-quality water that is suitable for use in flushing toilets, irrigation, laundry, and cooling tower makeup.

Ecovie Water Management has been designing and delivering onsite commercial water management solutions to increase water resilience through decentralized water management since 2008. It is the exclusive U.S. distributor for INTEWA products and serves as a system provider for on-site water management applications for commercial projects across the country.

About Ecovie Water Management

Ecovie has been proudly assisting communities achieve water security since 2008 using carefully-designed decentralized water use and reuse systems. As the only distributor for INTEWA in the U.S., our goal is to provide innovative solutions for commercial onsite water management needs. We work hard to solve many of the crucial water use challenges our communities face every day.

As a partner with INTEWA, we are leading the charge in developing the newest water management technologies to address water issues. We are committed to transparency with all of our partners from the concept stage of each project to its completion to guarantee true partnership and full accountability.

Ecovie is committed to the importance of advanced water management processes and the development of a more sustainable, low-carbon future. By working closely with our clients, we are better able to achieve shared goals for projects and the communities they serve. Every day, we create new solutions and improve upon our current offerings to provide systems that can adapt to any future challenges.

