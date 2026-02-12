Saini Blames Congress, AAP For Provoking Farmers Amid Trade Deal Row

CM Accuses Opposition of Misleading Farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused Congress of "misleading and provoking" the farmers in the state, adding that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also follows the same lead in Punjab.

The criticism comes amid ongoing opposition to the India-US interim trade agreement over concerns about Indian farmers' agricultural products. Several trade and farm unions have called a nationwide strike to express their disagreement with the deal, which, according to joint statement, opens India's agriculture market for some products, such fruits, tree nuts, DDGs and others.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Nayab Singh Saini said he had once confronted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over this and advised him to ensure the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, as the Haryana government does.

"Congress works to mislead and intimidate farmers. It provokes them with lies. And so does the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, following Congress's lead, showing grandiose promises there," he said.

"I even told the Chief Minister one day that you provoke the farmers here. Instead of provoking them, tell them that, just as we are purchasing all farmers' crops at the MSP in Haryana, we will do so here as well. Why don't you speak up? You should. But no, you will not," he added.

Saini Dismisses Farmer Discontent, Cites Election Win

When asked about the 2020 farmers' protest against the three-farmers' act, Saini dismissed the farmers' "disappointments" with the central government, citing the BJP's recent victory in the Haryana Assembly election.

"You talked about the movement. If that were the case, why would the government have been formed for the third time? People see the work and the work, that's why they have given the government a third term nonstop," he said.

Predicts Congress's Demise, Says Constitution is Safe

He further asserted that people are "fed up" with Congress and predicted another defeat in the 2029 elections.

"I'm telling you one more thing today: Congress had created such a storm, saying, 'Congress will come, Congress will come.' People were fed up with this, and we received a strong mandate: when the 2029 elections take place, Congress will be nowhere to be seen. This is going to be the situation, Congress will not be visible," he told ANI.

Saini assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Congress's commitment to the Constitution and said the Congress has no outstanding issues. He added that not the Constitution but "Congress is in danger".

"The Constitution is not in danger under Modi's leadership. Narendra Modi has given Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar as much respect as Congress has. And I'm telling you one more thing. We are saying that the Constitution is not in danger. Congress is in danger. Congress is finished. Congress has been marginalised. Congress has no issues left," he said.

