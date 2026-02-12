Virat Kohli Makes Paparazzi's Day At Mumbai Airport With Happy Pics

Kohli's Cheerful Airport Arrival

Paparazzi at Mumbai airport had their day made as Virat Kohli smiled for the cameras. Kohli touched down in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon and was quickly swarmed by photographers. And this time, Kohli was not in a rush as he happily obliged the paps' request and clicked pictures with them.

Kohli was also heard asking the fans who wanted to get clicked with him. "Haan bhai, kaun hai photo wala?" he asked.

Recent On-Field Performances

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat recently played a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He emerged as India's top run-scorer, yet under Shubman Gill's captaincy, the team fell short and lost the series. He scored 240 runs in three matches, including a century and a fifty.

Before the Black Caps series, Kohli had showcased his form for Delhi in the opening two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

Upcoming Schedule

Virat Kohli is set to take the field next in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Next time he would be seen in Indian colours would be from July 14 onwards for a three-ODI tour to England.

