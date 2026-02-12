Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi For Lashing Out At Media, Dodging Questions

Rijiju on Rahul Gandhi's Media Criticism

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday criticised Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi for lashing out at mediapersons, saying "he (Rahul Gandhi) doesn't want to answer to the media." Addressing media personnel in the national capital, Rijiju said that the media should not be stopped from asking questions, adding that their party never stopped the media from asking questions as the opposition. " This is wrong. If he interrupts and scolds the media, then who will ask the questions? Have we ever stopped the media from asking questions? While we were in the Opposition, we never said anything to the media naming Congress. He must have said all this because he doesn't want to answer the media," the Union Minister said.

He further informed them of his conversation with Congress MPs in which he asked them to make the LoP speak in accordance with the House rules. "I have asked many Congress MPs to make Rahul Gandhi understand that notices can be moved against him if he speaks in contravention of the rules..," he said.

This comes after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, earlier today, criticised the media for allegedly blindly following BJP directives, calling it a "disservice to the country."

Dispute Over Incident in Speaker's Chamber

Rijiju also addressed the video he shared on his X handle in which Congress MPs allegedly disrespected the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in his chamber. He said that Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal were present while other MPs allegedly used foul language against the speaker. He further asked the Congress to accept their mistake. "Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal were also present there (in the Chamber of the Lok Sabha Speaker). They did not say anything. It was the other MPs who did 'gali-galoch'. What will they do once the video comes out? This is the reason they should admit their mistake," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Rebuttal

However, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, earlier today, rejected Kiren Rijiju's claim that she encouraged Congress MPs during a confrontation in the Lok Sabha Speaker's chamber, asserting that no abuse took place and that she spoke only peacefully at the end. Responding to Rijiju's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters, "We did not abuse anyone. 1-2 MPs were agitated, and they expressed it. He also said that I was encouraging them, which is a lie. I was sitting quietly. In the end, I said a few things peacefully," she said.

This comes after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video, "illegally taken by a Congress MP", in which 20-25 Congress MPs allegedly entered the Chamber of the Lok Sabha Speaker, verbally abused him and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the post, he wrote, "our party believes in debate & discussion and never encourages MPs to threaten physically." (ANI)

