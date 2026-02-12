Who Was Sarla Maheshwari? Former Doordarshan Newsreader Known For Her Grace And Knowledge Dies At 71

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sarla Maheshwari, a former Doordarshan newsreader and one of the most familiar faces on Indian television during the 1980s and 1990s, passed away on Thursday in Delhi, family friend Shammi Narang confirmed.

She was 71.

Narang, who was Maheshwari's co-anchor, also posted on X and Instagram announcing the news. "I feel utmost grief in announcing the sad demise of my ex co-News anchor at Doordarshan, Sarala Maheshwari," Narang said.

He remembered Maheshwari as the "the embodiment of grace and courtesy".

"I feel utmost grief in announcing the sad demise of my ex co-News anchor at Doordarshan, Sarala Maheshwari...Her presence on the Doordarshan screen had a unique aura. She respected everyone and uplifted every space she was part of," he posted on the social media platform.

Her last rites will be performed at Nigam Bodh Ghat at 4pm.

Who was Sarla Maheshwari?

Maheshwari worked with Doordarshan from 1976 to 2005 and was regarded as a pioneer of television news in India, at a time when broadcasts were limited to just a few hours each day.

According to reports, Maheshwari joined the public broadcaster after pursuing her PhD at Delhi University. In a career spanning three decades, Maheshwari saw the transition of television news from black and white to colour broadcast.

“A heartfelt tribute from the Doordarshan family to Smt. Sarla Maheshwari. She was a respected and esteemed newsreader of Doordarshan, who carved out a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified presentation. Her simplicity, restraint, and personality established deep trust in the hearts of viewers,” the Doordarshan National said in a post on 'X'.

Considered one of Doordarshan's most iconic anchors, Maheshwari was admired for her poise, understated style, and flawless Hindi diction. Throughout her career, she saw Indian television evolve from black-and-white programming to the era of colour broadcasts.

She became a familiar presence on national news bulletins during Doordarshan's heyday.

Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge.

Her presentation was consistently composed, deliberate, and formal - reflecting a time when news reading prioritised clarity, discipline, and restraint.

(With inputs from agencies)



