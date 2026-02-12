MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Interpolitan Money Canada Secures Official PSP Registration by the Bank of Canada

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Interpolitan Money Group's Canadian subsidiary, Interpolitan Money Canada Inc, has been formally registered by the Bank of Canada as a Payment Service Provider (PSP) under the Retail Payment Activities Act.

The registration places Interpolitan within Canada's new federal retail payments oversight regime, which introduces mandatory registration, operational risk controls, safeguarding standards, and incident reporting obligations for payment service providers operating in the market.

For Interpolitan, the approval supports a structural enhancement of its North American infrastructure. The Canadian entity now operates within the Bank of Canada's supervisory perimeter, forming part of the group's regulated framework supporting complex domestic and cross-border capital flows.

The RPAA regime requires PSPs to demonstrate defined risk management frameworks, documented safeguarding mechanisms for end-user funds, business continuity planning and board level governance oversight. Registration follows regulatory assessment of these components and ongoing compliance obligations.

Sonya Cleroux, Head of Country, Canada at Interpolitan Money, said, "Being registered as a PSP under the RPAA confirms that Interpolitan Money Canada is built on strong governance, robust controls, and a clear focus on safeguarding end-user funds. It provides a solid foundation for responsible growth as we support increasingly complex domestic and cross-border capital flows."

Interpolitan's Canadian operation is designed to support corporates, intermediaries, family offices and institutional clients with multi-currency accounts, structured transaction support and cross-border capital deployment into and out of Canada. The PSP registration integrates the Canadian entity into the group's broader regulated ecosystem spanning the UK, DIFC, India IFSC, and Canada.

For trade participants, the registration provides regulatory clarity at a time when Canadian payment infrastructure is undergoing structural reform. It also positions Interpolitan to support intermediaries requiring federally overseen payment rails for more complex or higher value capital movements linked to international structuring.

The Bank of Canada's retail payments regime represents a shift toward formalised federal supervision of non-bank PSPs. Interpolitan's inclusion within that perimeter signals the group's continued emphasis on regulated operating models in key financial corridors.

About Interpolitan Money

Interpolitan Money provides cross-border capital infrastructure that empowers corporates, funds, private clients, family offices, and intermediaries to move, structure, and deploy capital seamlessly across jurisdictions. Regulated in the UK (FCA), Dubai (DIFC), India (IFSC), and Canada (FINTRAC), Interpolitan supports high-value international activity across more than 160 countries and 50 currencies.

By combining robust regulatory frameworks with deep industry expertise and relationship-led service, Interpolitan enables clients to navigate complex global capital requirements with confidence, transparency, and control.

