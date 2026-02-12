Tajiri Discovers Potentially Economic Gold Mineralization In Multiple Trenches At Yono Property Including: 12M@ 2.4 G/T 20M@ 1.4G/T 8M@ 1.0G/T 18M@ 0.8G/T & 4M@ 5.5G/T Gold Bordered By G Mining Ventures Oko West And G2 Goldfields Oko Properties, Guyana

February 12, 2026 8:00 AM EST | Source: Tajiri Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) ("Tajiri" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its ongoing Phase II trenching program at the majority owned Yono Project, Guyana, which indicate three significant gold zones potentially hosting economic mineralisation. All results are given in Table 1 and locations of trenches and mineralised intersections are shown in Figure 1.

*To View Full Presentation of Figures Associated with this announcement visit:

Yono is contiguous with and surrounded by the Oko and Oko West Properties of TSX listed G2 Goldfields Inc. "G2" & G Mining Ventures "GMIN", which collectively host 6.9 Moz and 2.0 Moz of Indicated and Inferred Resources (~ 94Mt @ 2.3g/t Ind. & 26Mt @ 2.5g/t Inf)1 within 150-170m of Yono's eastern boundary and extending north and south of Yono over a total distance of ~ 5km. Currently the Oko West Deposit of GMIN is in construction with production slated for Q1 2028.

The three significant zones with potential to host economic gold mineralisation are as follows:

North 'Tweener Zone - Carbonaceous Metasediment Contact

A cluster of trench intersections - YTR16 20m @ 1.4g/t; YTR4R 12m @ 2.5g/t; YTR18 4m @ 1.8g/ t & 4m @ 5.5g/t Gold situated on the northern boundary of Yono, which combined with mapping indicates a complex mineralised and folded contact zone between carbonaceous metasediments and a sequence of interbedded chloritic metasediments + volcanics (Figure 2 ). The zone strikes, dips and plunges southwards into Yono and is possibly an extension of the same mineralised contact encountered in YTR4, which returned 19m @ 4.6g/t Au 2 400m south of the above-mentioned intersections (Figure 3 ). In addition, the Zone may strike southwards for ~ 800m before reaching the Projects boundary. Thus, a highly significant zone with substantial strike potential is indicated for immediate follow-up.

Ridgeline Splay Zone - Diorite Contact

YTR8 intersected 18m @ 0.8g/t including 10m @ 1.1g/t Gold. Combined with geophysics, mapping, geochemical and trench assays, the intersection is highly significant because it reveals a gold mineralised contact between diorite and country rock that extends through Yono for a distance of ~ 1,200m (Figure 4 ). The geological setting is directly analogous to the large Ghanie and Oko West deposits which are hosted in the contact zone of the Ghanie Diorite and lie at their closest point ~150m from the Yono.

Eastern Border Zone

YTR 15, located in the southeast corner of Yono intersected 18m @ 0.5g/t including 8m @ 1.0g/t Gold. Mapping indicates the zone has a similar strike to Ghanie and the northern part of the Oko West Deposits at ~ 10-15°. The zone strikes northwards along the eastern boundary of Yono for a distance of some ~ 700m through the previously reported intersection of 1m @ 10.8g/t Gold encountered in trench YTR7 and into a cluster of higher auger values including, 1.6g/t Gold further north, before being inferred to pass into the tenure of G2 (Figure 5 ).

The implication of the zone is that it demonstrates the existence of potentially economic mineralisation west of, striking parallel to and near the Ghanie and Oko West deposits. To date, there has been a dearth of exploration within the tenure of both G2 and GMIN along the Yono border area despite there being abundant alluvial and bedrock artisanal workings indicating mineralised zones may exist in the footwall of the Ghanie Diorite within this area. The exploitation of any substantial mineralisation discovered, west of the Ghanie and Oko West deposits may require mining operations impinging onto Yono.

Others

In addition to the above significant intersections trenches have also encountered substantial widths of gold anomalism ~ 10-26m @ ~ 0.1-0.2g/t Gold (Table 1 & Figure 1 ) which may be indicative of better mineralisation along strike or down dip of these anomalous zones (Figure 5 ). Such is supported by the style of mineralisation in the district where early trench results over the Oko West Deposit- 5.41Moz and 0.4M oz Indicated & Inferred Resources (80Mt @ 2.1g/t Ind. & 5.1Mt @ 2.4 Inf) show marked short range variation in widths and grades of mineralisation over strike lengths of ~100m (Figure 6 ).

Exploration Progress

Currently a 2,610m trenching program, targeting better auger anomalies is underway. To date, 1,800m has been completed. Field operations recommenced January 15. Currently an additional ~ 1,500m of trenching is being planned. Currently trenches to explore beyond YTR3, 3R, 16 & 17 are in progress.

Trenching and mapping has identified ferricrete capping a large portion of Yono (Figure 5 ). As a result, the Company is evaluating power auger drilling and/or shallow RC drilling to effectively test gold anomalies beneath the ferricrete cap, which is typically strongly leached of gold.

Executive Chairman, Dominic O'Sullivan, commented: "Our confidence in the potential for Yono to host significant economic gold mineralization continues to grow with each phase of results. The project now hosts at least three mineralized structural-stratigraphic corridors totalling approximately 3 km of strike length, each returning gold grades in excess of 1 g/t. Additional anomalous zones have also been identified that may develop into higher-grade mineralization along strike or at depth. Based on these results, the Company is accelerating its exploration programs and is in the process of hiring additional geological staff and mobilizing a second excavator to expedite trenching."

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri Resources

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in the emerging premier gold destination of Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience - 40 of that in Guyana; and a track record of discovering ~20 million ounces of gold in Western Australia, West Africa and Guyana- the Company's goal is to generate the highest possible returns for shareholders through exploration and discovery.

Contact Information:

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil

President, CEO

778-229-9602

...



Methodology

Trenches were dug by a 25 tonne New Holland excavator, rented by the Company. Ground is first cleared and soil and laterite overburden is removed to a depth 2-4m in an upper bench. Thence the trench is dug to a total depth of 6-7m (2-3m below the upper bench) to reach underlying saprolite where possible.

Sampling is routinely conducted as horizontal channels taken on the south side of the trench along the floor mostly as 2m continuous composites. The entire length of a trench is sampled and in areas of potential interest the sampling interval may be tailored to the interval of interest with sample intervals of 1m or less if required (e.g. YTR3 @ 80-80.3m). Trench walls are cleaned prior to channel sampling, preventing contamination from higher in the weathered profile. All trenches are sampled from west to east or from south to north and intervals reported herein are referenced from the western and southern end of trenches.

Orientations and positions of all reported trenches and intersections are shown in Figure 1 together with the mineralised intervals referred to in the Table of significant intersections. Except for Trenches YTR6 and YTR7 all trenches were excavated in an east west orientation to cut inferred dominant north-south striking zones.

Samples, weighing typically between 2-5kg, are bagged and labelled immediately after sampling and stored on site until transport to either Actlabs or MSA laboratories in Georgetown Guyana, respecting industry standard chain of custody procedures. At Actlabs samples are dried and crushed to 80% passing 2mm and a 250g aliquot is riffle split and pulverised and analysed by 50-gram fire assay. At MSA labs a 1,000-gram aliquot is pulverised. Initial assay readings are by atomic absorption with samples returning values greater than 3.0g/t being re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. The detection limit for both laboratories is 5ppb. The company inserts a QA/QC sample every 10th sample alternating between duplicates, blanks and standards. Bulk rejects and pulps are retained for 3 months for any required re-assay after which bulk rejects are discarded and pulps retained.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dominic O'Sullivan B.Sc. and Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr. O'Sullivan is an Honours Graduate of the University of Sydney and a member of the AusIMM and a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including without limitation; estimated timing, obtaining the final approval of the TSXV, geological interpretations relating to the Yono Gold Property and potential mineral recovery processes or results. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

Table 1

Significant Trench Intercepts