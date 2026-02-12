MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Teako Announces Intention to Apply for Secondary Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Engages 'We Are Outliers' for Strategic Branding and Marketing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce its intention to apply for a secondary listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and that it has entered into a strategic branding and marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with We Are Outliers Ltd. ("Outliers", together with Teako, "the Parties") an award-winning strategic communications and technology partner with experience from global enterprises that helps companies transform how they are perceived by capital markets in the digital age.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Company's management has observed increasing investor interest from Germany. In response to this growing interest, the Board of Directors has approved the initiation of an application for a secondary listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange following the closing (the "Closing") of the Company's non-brokered private placement offering announced on January 6, 2026 (the "Offering"), with the objective of enhancing liquidity, increasing trading volume and broaden investor access across Germany and the rest of Europe.

Corporate Focus

The Company's strategic objective for 2026 is to advance additional value-creating project transactions that generate cash flow, preserve partner-funded upside, and mitigate risk. Following the Closing of the Offering, the Company expects to announce an update outlining its planned exploration activities for 2026.

Outliers Engagement

Under the terms of the Agreement, Outliers will provide a range of branding and marketing services, including, without limitation, the following key deliverables:



Rebranding and redeveloping the Company's website, investor deck and material across all touchpoints and creating a mobile-first digital investor info hub.

Multimedia and content production including a minimum of 4 days of on-site production of video, photography and interview material in Norway with cinema-grade equipment to capture Teako's story, assets, value proposition and the strengths of Norway as a jurisdiction for web, media and investor use. Development and execution of a content and marketing strategy including distribution across Outliers' own channels, groups, network and its retail investor community to build awareness.

All deliverables under the Agreement are expected to be completed within eight (8) weeks of the commencement of work. In addition, Outliers will provide strategic marketing support for a minimum of four (4) weeks following completion of the deliverables (the "Engagement Period"). Such support will include, but not be limited to, social media management, search engine optimization, content editing and distribution, outreach initiatives, and strategic and digital advisory services.

The services may include the distribution of Company-approved content through social media platforms such as X, LinkedIn and YouTube, as well as financial market platforms such as TradingView, including through Outlier's network of more than 10,000 retail investors and other distribution channels.

Subject to the terms of the Agreement, Teako shall, concurrently with the Closing of the Offering pay an initial cash consideration. Upon receipt of the initial payment, unless otherwise agreed in writing by the Parties, Outliers shall commence its services as described above. The total consideration for all services under the Agreement will be £25,000 to be paid entirely in cash. The Company will not issue any securities to Outliers as compensation for the services it provides. As of the Date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Outliers (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

The Company believes that the Agreement with Outliers supports the Company's strategic objective of improving investor communications, strengthening its brand and value proposition, and increasing market awareness in preparation for future growth and capital market activity.

About We Are Outliers

We Are Outliers Ltd. ( ) is a strategic communications and technology partner helping companies transform how they are perceived by capital markets in the digital age. The firm delivers 360° marketing, creative, and technology solutions, and operates a 10,000+ strong community of retail investors on TradingView. Outliers is award-winning in design and technology (Clutch UK 2024). Its founders bring extensive experience from working with global enterprises including Mastercard, Lloyds Bank, London Stock Exchange, Cambridge University, and Biogen. They have also worked with natural resources companies as well as various disruptive tech startups and scale-ups.

Outliers Contact Information:

We Are Outliers Ltd.

34 Talbot House, Staple Gardens

Winchester, Hampshire, SO23 8 SR, United Kingdom

Contact: Varun Phull / Umar Rafique

Email: ... / ...

Phone: 07777118771

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Norway, focusing on critical metals such as copper, cobalt, zinc and molybdenum. By leveraging leading-edge exploration technologies and strategic partnerships, Teako aims to address the growing demand for essential minerals while generating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Teako's Project Hub, including the Løkken and Venna main projects, covers an extensive land package prospective for copper, cobalt, zinc, gold, platinum group elements (or " PGE "), uranium, antimony, molybdenum and rare-earth-elements. The Project Hub strategy was initially developed from the Company's first-mover advantage in-country, leveraging both technical skill and strong local community engagement to acquire and advance groups of both core and non-core assets. Core assets such as the Løkken-Venna district remain integral to the Company's self-funded exploration programs, whereas the Company aims to retain exposure to exploration success on non-core assets through securing deals with strong partners. These deals, if secured, are intended to potentially bring in capital and/or ongoing cash flow, retain upside exposure, and reduce overall risk, thereby strengthening Teako's foundation. Teako holds a 10% economic interest in the four (4) rare earth elements (" REE ") projects owned by Fritzøe Skoger AS and a 10% non-dilutive free carried ownership interest in a package of copper, gold and silver projects consisting of 5 projects owned by Nordic Minerals AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of United Minerals Australia Pty Ltd as further described on the Company's website.

Contact Information:

Sven Gollan – CEO

T: +1 (604)-871-4301

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's business plans and operations and other matters, expectations in relation to future secondary listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the expected timing of future announcements, and the expectations in relation to the Agreement and the services provided thereunder. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's interim Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the period ended October 31, 2025.

