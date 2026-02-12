Senior Research Associate, School of Sociology, Politics and International Studies, University of Bristol

Travis Van Isacker is Senior Research Associate at the School of Sociology, Politics and International Studies at the University of Bristol, UK and fellow at Migration Mobilities Bristol. His current research at the ESRC Centre for Sociodigital Futures is on the transformation of border infrastructures through new digital technologies. Previously he was Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Brighton, UK.

Experience