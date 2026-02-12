403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
President Ilham Aliyev Awards Special Senior Ranks To State Tax Service Officials - Decree
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Several employees of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been awarded senior special ranks, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
World Laureates Association Launches OPENSCI To Pioneer A Future-Oriented Open Scientific Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment