President Ilham Aliyev Awards Special Senior Ranks To State Tax Service Officials - Decree

Under the decree, Orkhan Nazarli, Head of the State Tax Service, was awarded the senior special rank of Second Class State Tax Service Counselor.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.