President Ilham Aliyev Awards Special Senior Ranks To State Tax Service Officials - Decree

2026-02-12 08:05:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Several employees of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been awarded senior special ranks, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

Under the decree, Orkhan Nazarli, Head of the State Tax Service, was awarded the senior special rank of Second Class State Tax Service Counselor.

Higher special rank of "2nd-class state tax service advisor."

Orkhan Nazarli - Head of the State Tax Service

Higher special rank of "3rd-class state tax service advisor."

Nijat Imanov - Head of the Main Department of Tax Policy

Abbas Ismayilov - Head of the Main Department of Tax Audit

Samad Valiyev - Head of the Main Department of Territorial Taxes No. 2.

Trend News Agency

