Orkhan Nazarli Awarded Higher Special Rank

Orkhan Nazarli Awarded Higher Special Rank


2026-02-12 08:05:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Orkhan Nazarli, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, was awarded the senior special rank of Second Class State Tax Service Counselor, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the decree on awarding several employees of the State Tax Service senior special ranks signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

