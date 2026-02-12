16,736 BAU Students Benefited From Scholarships, Loans-Ajlouni

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Feb. 12 (Petra) – Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) has recorded one of the highest rates of students, who benefited from scholarships and loans among Jordanian universities, particularly in associate degree programs, marking an achievement that reflects its national leadership in applied and technical education.In a statement Thursday, BAU President, Dr. Ahmed Fakhri Ajlouni, stated 16,736 students have benefited from scholarships and loans from the Student Support Fund.Ajlouni noted the rate in the BAU's associate's degree programs exceeded 99%, marking one of the highest levels, compared to other universities.Ajlouni added that this milestone was due to steps to align the university's undergraduate and associate's degree programs with the requirements of the local and regional labor market and technical and applied specializations with high employment opportunities, which positively impacted students' chances of obtaining financial support.Additionally, the university invited Tawjihi alumni (winter session 2026) to enroll in its associate degree programs offered across the university's colleges nationwide, which highlight the available "high-quality" education and substantial financial support opportunities.Scholarships from the Student Support Fund cover the fees for 45 credit hours, representing approximately two-thirds of the curriculum for associate degree programs.On its goals, this aid helps alleviate the students' financial burden and enhances their chances of enrolling in modern technical fields that meet the needs of the job market and increase their employment prospects after graduation.