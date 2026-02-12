Enlight Renewable Energy To Host 2026 Virtual Investor Event On Monday, March 9, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; NASDAQ: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy developer and an independent power producer, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Event on Monday, March 9, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Members of Enlight's senior management, including Adi Leviatan, Chief Executive Officer of Enlight, and Jared McKee, Chief Executive Officer of Clenera, will deliver presentations and participate in discussions focused on Enlight's execution excellence and its growth engines. The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

The event will commence at 10:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

To join the live webcast of the event please register here:

A replay of the webcast will be made available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the event.

About Enlight Renewable Energy:

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind, and energy storage. As a global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 11 European countries. Enlight is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: ENLT) and on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: ENLT). Learn more at .

Enlight Investor Contacts

Limor Zohar Megen

Director IR

...

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

+1 617 542 6180

...