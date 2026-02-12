Calidi Biotherapeutics To Present On Its New Approach To Bispecific T-Cell Engagers (Bites) Using Its Redtail Platform In A Late-Breaking Abstract At The 2026 AACR-IO Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) (“Calidi” or the“Company”), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted genetic medicines, today announced that it will present data on its novel approach to the use of BiTEs in solid tumors by utilizing its systemically delivered RedTail platform at the AACR Immuno-Oncology (AACR-IO) conference being held in Los Angeles, California, from February 18-21, 2026.

RedTail is Calidi's systemically delivered virotherapy platform designed to selectively target tumors, remodel the tumor microenvironment (TME), and enable high‐level expression of therapeutic genetic payloads directly within the tumor. CLD‐401, the lead candidate derived from the RedTail platform, is engineered to express high levels of IL‐15 superagonist, a known T-cell activator, in the TME.

BiTEs have shown exceptional efficacy in hematological malignancies but have failed to show efficacy in solid tumors where the TME inhibits T-cell activity. In immunocompetent models of metastatic disease, the RedTail platform has demonstrated that it can alter the TME and induce T-cell activation through its ability to convert tumors into local producers of IL-15 superagonist. Given the high capacity for genetic payloads with RedTail, it is possible to have simultaneous high levels of expression of multiple tumor‐localized payloads, such as an IL-15 superagonist, along with a tumor-specific BiTE.

“RedTail is a major leap forward in the delivery of genetic medicine via an engineered virus,” said Eric Poma, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Calidi.“It is able to avoid immune clearance allowing for systemic delivery but can only replicate and express payload in tumor cells.”

“Our work with RedTail continues to highlight the flexibility of the platform to deliver complex biologics directly within the tumor microenvironment” said Antonio F. Santidrian, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Technical Operations at Calidi.“We believe simultaneous tumor-localized expression of a T-cell activator and BiTE via RedTail can remodel the TME to enable for T-cell engagement precisely where it is needed.”

Calidi is currently conducting IND-enabling studies with CLD-401, the first lead candidate from its RedTail platform. The company anticipates submitting an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CLD-401 by the end of 2026. The Company continues to expand the functionality of the RedTail platform is also actively pursuing strategic partnerships to accelerate clinical development and broaden the impact of its RedTail platform.

About Calidi

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease. The company's proprietary Redtail platform features an engineered enveloped oncolytic virus designed for systemic delivery and targeting of metastatic sites. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent genetic medicine(s) to metastatic locations.

CLD-401, the lead candidate from the Redtail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Calidi continues to advance its pipeline utilizing the Redtail platform including its novel approach to incorporate BiTEs in solid tumors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit or view Calidi's Corporate Presentation here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the“safe harbor” provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as“anticipates,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intends,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predicts,”“project,”“should,”“towards,”“would” as well as similar terms, are forward-looking in nature, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning key milestones, including certain pre-clinical data, planned clinical trials, and statements relating to the safety and efficacy of Calidi's therapeutic candidates in development. Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are based on Calidi's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects and are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Calidi is not able to raise sufficient capital to support its current and anticipated clinical trials, the risk that early results of clinical trials do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive review of the data, and as more patient data becomes available, the risk that Calidi may not receive FDA approval for some or all of its therapeutic candidates. Other risks and uncertainties are set forth in the section entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company's annual report filed with the SEC on Form 10-K on March 31, 2025, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the SEC from time to time. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

