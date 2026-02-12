OPKO Health To Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results On February 26
CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION
OPKO encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using this link. Callers who pre-register will receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register may participate by dialing 833-630-0584 (U.S.) or 412-317-1815 (International). A webcast of the call can also be accessed at OPKO's Investor Relations page and here.
A telephone replay will be available until March 5, 2026, by dialing 855-669-9658 (U.S.) or 412-317-0088 (International) and providing the passcode 2367034. A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call here.
About OPKO Health
OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit .
Contacts:
Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
...
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
...
Legal Disclaimer:
