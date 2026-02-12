Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QCB Governor Meets Chairman Of Morgan Stanley

QCB Governor Meets Chairman Of Morgan Stanley


2026-02-12 08:02:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar: The Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met Thursday with Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, Ted Pick.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in global finance and investment.

MENAFN12022026000063011010ID1110732364



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search