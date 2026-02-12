Mrunal Thakur Met 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' Director In Elevator: My Mom Recognized Him Before I Did

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', has revealed what her first meeting with the director of the film, Ravi Udyawar was like.

The actress shared that she met him for the first time in the elevator of her new building, and her mother identified the director before she did.

Talking about how she became a part of the film, she said,“It took me literally no time to say yes to this film. I actually met Ravi sir in the elevator of my new building. I had just shifted there, and I was standing with my mom when she suddenly said, 'Oh my God, I love the film 'MOM' that you made'. She recognized him before I did. Then I told him, 'Sir, I'm a big fan of your work and I would really love to collaborate with you someday'. He smiled and said, 'Let's catch up'.

She further mentioned,“Within a week, he messaged me asking what I was doing. I told him, 'Sir, I've just packed my bags, I'm heading to Dubai, but I have about an hour and a half to spare'. He immediately said, 'Why don't you come up? I have something to tell you'. Kalpana ma'am was there too. I literally went up in my slippers. He said, 'We have a story for you'. I said, 'Brilliant. Please narrate it'. He gave me the one-liner, and I told him, 'No, I want to hear this in detail'. The very next day, I was back in Ravi sir's office. Abhi and Ruchi narrated the full script to me, and I was completely sold. I said, 'Let's do it'. By April, we were already on floors, shooting the film”.

The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, and is produced by Zee Studios, Bhansali Productions, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. The film is set to release around Valentine's week on February 20, 2026.