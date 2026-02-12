403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Multiply Media Group Appoints Ahmed Emam to Group Chief Commercial Officer
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Multiply Media Group has appointed Ahmed Emam to Group Chief Commercial Officer, as the Group advances its next phase of international expansion and portfolio integration.
In his new role, Emam will oversee MMG’s commercial strategy across all markets, aligning revenue functions, strengthening key partnerships, and driving structured, profitable growth at scale. The appointment comes at a time of continued global expansion and increased integration across the Group’s Out-of-Home portfolio.
James Bicknell, Group CEO of Multiply Media Group, said:
“Emam has consistently delivered performance with focus and integrity. He understands our clients, our assets, and our ambition. As we scale internationally, strong global commercial leadership is critical. This appointment positions us to move faster, operate more cohesively, and drive long-term value across the Group.”
Commenting on his appointment, Emam said:
“It is a privilege to step into this role at an important moment for MMG. Our portfolio continues to grow in scale and capability, and with that comes the responsibility to build stronger alignment across markets. My focus will be on strengthening our commercial integration, supporting our teams, and ensuring we continue to deliver disciplined, sustainable growth across the Group.”
Throughout his career with the organisation, Emam has held senior commercial leadership roles spanning revenue strategy, market development, and cross-market team leadership. He has built long-standing client relationships, led high-performing teams, and consistently strengthened commercial performance globally, developing a deep understanding of MMG’s operating model and the disciplined growth that defines the Group’s approach.
Multiply Media Group (MMG) is an Out-of-Home media powerhouse driving performance and innovation across the sector. Our ambition is limitless, but our approach is precise. We invest in high-potential media assets, catalyse growth with innovation, and create synergy across our portfolio through strategic investment and smart leadership.
Headquartered in Dubai in the UAE and structured for global scale, MMG unites the region’s most impactful OOH networks under one future-focused entity. Part of 2PointZero Group, MMG is committed to delivering innovation, efficiency, and long-term value. We call this "Exponential Potential" and it is embedded in how we think, build, and grow.
MMG provides the clarity required to lead meaningful transformation in the industry. Through targeted investment in technology and talent, we develop future-ready products and services anticipating client needs before they emerge. By aligning
In his new role, Emam will oversee MMG’s commercial strategy across all markets, aligning revenue functions, strengthening key partnerships, and driving structured, profitable growth at scale. The appointment comes at a time of continued global expansion and increased integration across the Group’s Out-of-Home portfolio.
James Bicknell, Group CEO of Multiply Media Group, said:
“Emam has consistently delivered performance with focus and integrity. He understands our clients, our assets, and our ambition. As we scale internationally, strong global commercial leadership is critical. This appointment positions us to move faster, operate more cohesively, and drive long-term value across the Group.”
Commenting on his appointment, Emam said:
“It is a privilege to step into this role at an important moment for MMG. Our portfolio continues to grow in scale and capability, and with that comes the responsibility to build stronger alignment across markets. My focus will be on strengthening our commercial integration, supporting our teams, and ensuring we continue to deliver disciplined, sustainable growth across the Group.”
Throughout his career with the organisation, Emam has held senior commercial leadership roles spanning revenue strategy, market development, and cross-market team leadership. He has built long-standing client relationships, led high-performing teams, and consistently strengthened commercial performance globally, developing a deep understanding of MMG’s operating model and the disciplined growth that defines the Group’s approach.
Multiply Media Group (MMG) is an Out-of-Home media powerhouse driving performance and innovation across the sector. Our ambition is limitless, but our approach is precise. We invest in high-potential media assets, catalyse growth with innovation, and create synergy across our portfolio through strategic investment and smart leadership.
Headquartered in Dubai in the UAE and structured for global scale, MMG unites the region’s most impactful OOH networks under one future-focused entity. Part of 2PointZero Group, MMG is committed to delivering innovation, efficiency, and long-term value. We call this "Exponential Potential" and it is embedded in how we think, build, and grow.
MMG provides the clarity required to lead meaningful transformation in the industry. Through targeted investment in technology and talent, we develop future-ready products and services anticipating client needs before they emerge. By aligning
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment