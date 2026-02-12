Kelly Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Earnings

...

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 28, 2025 AND DECEMBER 29, 2024 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)

2025 2024 Change % Change (1) Revenue from services $ 1,049.2 $ 1,191.1 $(141.9) (11.9)% Cost of services 852.2 949.6 (97.4) (10.3) Gross profit 197.0 241.5 (44.5) (18.4) Selling, general and administrative expenses 198.5 217.4 (18.9) (8.7) Goodwill impairment charge - 72.8 (72.8) NM Asset impairment charge - 8.0 (8.0) NM Gain on sale of assets (1.0 ) - (1.0) NM Loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations 0.2 - 0.2 NM Earnings (loss) from operations (0.7 ) (56.7 ) 56.0 98.8 Other income (expense), net (1.9 ) 1.1 (3.0) (272.7) Earnings (loss) before taxes (2.6 ) (55.6 ) 53.0 95.3 Income tax expense (benefit) 126.2 (23.8 ) 150.0 NM Net earnings (loss) $ (128.8 ) $ (31.8 ) $(97.0) (305.0)% Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (3.69 ) $ (0.90 ) $(2.79) (310.0)% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (3.69 ) $ (0.90 ) $(2.79) (310.0)% STATISTICS: Permanent placement income (included in revenue from services) $ 11.8 $ 13.4 $(1.6) (11.9)% Gross profit rate 18.8 % 20.3 % (1.5) pts. Adjusted EBITDA $ 21.0 $ 43.5 $(22.5) (51.7)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.0 % 3.7 % (1.7) pts. Effective income tax rate (4,847.6 )% 42.7 % (4,890.3) pts. Average shares outstanding: Basic 34.9 35.5 Diluted 34.9 35.5 (1) Reported percentage changes are computed based on millions. Prior year percent changes were computed based on actual amounts in thousands.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 52 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 28, 2025 AND DECEMBER 29, 2024 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)

2025 2024 Change % Change (1) Revenue from services $ 4,250.9 $ 4,331.8 $(80.9) (1.9)% Cost of services 3,397.9 3,449.2 (51.3) (1.5) Gross profit 853.0 882.6 (29.6) (3.4) Selling, general and administrative expenses 825.9 818.4 7.5 0.9 Goodwill impairment charge 102.0 72.8 29.2 40.1 Asset impairment charge - 13.5 (13.5) NM Gain on sale of assets (1.0 ) (5.4 ) 4.4 81.5 Gain on sale of EMEA staffing operations (4.1 ) (1.6 ) (2.5) (156.3) Earnings (loss) from operations (69.8 ) (15.1 ) (54.7) (362.3) Other income (expense), net (9.0 ) (6.8 ) (2.2) (32.4) Earnings (loss) before taxes (78.8 ) (21.9 ) (56.9) (259.8) Income tax expense (benefit) 175.3 (21.3 ) 196.6 NM Net earnings (loss) $ (254.1 ) $ (0.6 ) $(253.5) NM Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (7.24 ) $ (0.02 ) $(7.22) NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (7.24 ) $ (0.02 ) $(7.22) NM STATISTICS: Permanent placement income (included in revenue from services) $ 49.8 $ 45.6 $4.2 9.2% Gross profit rate 20.1 % 20.4 % (0.3) pts. Adjusted EBITDA $ 109.4 $ 143.5 $(34.1) (23.8)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.6 % 3.3 % (0.7) pts. Effective income tax rate (222.4 )% 97.1 % (319.5) pts. Average shares outstanding: Basic 35.1 35.5 Diluted 35.1 35.5 (1) Reported percentage changes are computed based on millions. Prior year percent changes were computed based on actual amounts in thousands.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions)

Dec. 28, 2025 Dec. 29, 2024 Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 33.0 $ 39.0 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $10.0 and $8.4, respectively 1,188.7 1,255.5 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46.6 71.0 Total current assets 1,268.3 1,365.5 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 20.5 25.8 Operating lease right-of-use assets 42.9 47.0 Deferred taxes 163.2 330.1 Retirement plan assets 289.7 258.1 Goodwill, net 202.1 304.2 Intangibles, net 226.2 256.3 Other assets 37.7 45.3 Total noncurrent assets 982.3 1,266.8 Total Assets $ 2,250.6 $ 2,632.3 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 631.4 $ 613.8 Operating lease liabilities 12.3 12.3 Accrued payroll and related taxes 140.9 163.9 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 20.9 19.0 Income and other taxes 16.3 17.5 Total current liabilities 821.8 826.5 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-term debt 101.9 239.4 Operating lease liabilities 44.9 50.9 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 34.2 33.8 Accrued retirement benefits 263.7 239.9 Other long-term liabilities 7.6 7.2 Total noncurrent liabilities 452.3 571.2 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 38.5 38.5 Treasury stock (63.7 ) (61.4 ) Paid-in capital 36.3 34.2 Earnings invested in the business 965.1 1,230.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 0.3 (6.9 ) Total stockholders' equity 976.5 1,234.6 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,250.6 $ 2,632.3 STATISTICS: Working Capital $ 446.5 $ 539.0 Current Ratio 1.5 1.7 Debt-to-capital % 9.4 % 16.2 % Global Days Sales Outstanding 61 59 Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 114.1 $ 15.8

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 52 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 28, 2025 AND DECEMBER 29, 2024 (UNAUDITED) (in millions)

2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ (254.1 ) $ (0.6 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Goodwill impairment charge 102.0 72.8 Asset impairment charge - 13.5 Deferred income taxes 168.5 (27.8 ) Depreciation and amortization 42.4 40.2 Operating lease asset amortization 10.9 10.7 Stock-based compensation 12.3 11.8 Provision for credit losses and sales allowances 3.3 (0.1 ) Gain on sale of EMEA staffing operations (4.1 ) (1.6 ) Gain on sale of assets (1.0 ) (5.4 ) Other, net 0.3 (9.4 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts receivable 94.6 (20.9 ) Other assets 4.9 3.0 Accounts payable (10.5 ) (31.1 ) Other liabilities (46.9 ) (28.2 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 122.6 26.9 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8.5 ) (11.1 ) Proceeds from sale of EMEA staffing operations, net of cash disposed 21.8 77.1 Proceeds from sale of PersolKelly investment 6.4 - Proceeds from sale of assets 1.0 4.3 Acquisition of companies, net of cash received - (431.9 ) Other investing activities 1.6 - Net cash (used in) from investing activities 22.3 (361.6 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 1,598.0 1,340.2 Payments on long-term debt (1,735.5 ) (1,100.8 ) Dividend payments (11.0 ) (10.9 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock awards (2.3 ) (2.5 ) Purchase of treasury stock (10.0 ) (10.0 ) Other financing activities (0.3 ) (1.2 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (161.1 ) 214.8 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8.3 (2.1 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7.9 ) (122.0 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 45.6 167.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 37.7 $ 45.6

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (in millions) We utilize business unit profit (loss) to evaluate the performance of our segments. Business unit profit (loss) and SG&A expenses as presented in the segment information table below do not include depreciation and amortization expenses.

Fourth Quarter 2025 2024 % Change Enterprise Talent Management Revenue from services $ 463.4 $ 569.2 (18.6)% Gross profit 84.1 115.3 (27.1) Adjusted SG&A expenses 87.5 98.1 (10.8) Integration, realignment and restructuring charges 3.8 (0.2 ) NM Total SG&A expenses 91.3 97.9 (6.7) Business unit profit (loss) (7.2 ) 17.4 NM Adjusted business unit profit (loss) (3.4 ) 17.2 NM Gross profit rate 18.1 % 20.3 % (2.2) pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 295.8 $ 333.4 (11.3)% Gross profit 71.3 85.1 (16.2) Adjusted SG&A expenses 57.4 66.3 (13.4) Integration, realignment and restructuring charges 0.1 0.2 (50.0) Total SG&A expenses 57.5 66.5 (13.5) Goodwill impairment charge - 72.8 NM Business unit profit (loss) 13.8 (54.2 ) NM Adjusted business unit profit (loss) 13.9 18.8 (26.1) Gross profit rate 24.2 % 25.5 % (1.3) pts. Education Revenue from services $ 293.1 $ 289.2 1.3% Gross profit 41.6 41.1 1.2 Adjusted SG&A expenses 24.0 24.7 (2.8) Integration, realignment and restructuring charges 0.1 - NM Total SG&A expenses 24.1 24.7 (2.4) Business unit profit (loss) 17.5 16.4 6.7 Adjusted business unit profit (loss) 17.6 16.4 7.3 Gross profit rate 14.2 % 14.2 % - pts.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (in millions) We utilize business unit profit (loss) to evaluate the performance of our segments. Business unit profit (loss) and SG&A expenses as presented in the segment information table below do not include depreciation and amortization expenses.

December Year-to-Date 2025 2024 % Change Enterprise Talent Management Revenue from services $ 2,005.5 $ 2,196.1 (8.7)% Gross profit 392.8 444.9 (11.7) Adjusted SG&A expenses 365.4 385.2 (5.1) Integration, realignment and restructuring charges 7.6 0.7 NM Total SG&A expenses 373.0 385.9 (3.3) Business unit profit (loss) 19.8 59.0 (66.4) Adjusted business unit profit (loss) 27.4 59.7 (54.1) Gross profit rate 19.6 % 20.3 % (0.7) pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 1,240.4 $ 1,165.7 6.4% Gross profit 313.2 297.9 5.1 Adjusted SG&A expenses 244.9 226.2 8.3 Integration, realignment and restructuring charges 2.2 0.5 340.0 Total SG&A expenses 247.1 226.7 9.0 Goodwill impairment charge 102.0 72.8 40.1 Business unit profit (loss) (35.9 ) (1.6 ) NM Adjusted business unit profit (loss) 68.3 71.7 (4.7) Gross profit rate 25.3 % 25.6 % (0.3) pts. Education Revenue from services $ 1,010.7 $ 972.3 3.9% Gross profit 147.0 139.8 5.2 Adjusted SG&A expenses 100.7 95.9 5.0 Integration, realignment and restructuring charges 0.3 - NM Total SG&A expenses 101.0 95.9 5.3 Business unit profit (loss) 46.0 43.9 4.8 Adjusted business unit profit (loss) 46.3 43.9 5.5 Gross profit rate 14.5 % 14.4 % 0.1 pts.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY SERVICE TYPE (UNAUDITED) (in millions)

Fourth Quarter 2025 Staffing Services Outcome-

based

Services Talent

Solutions Permanent Placement Total Enterprise Talent Management $ 237.7 $ 103.6 $ 120.5 $ 1.6 $ 463.4 Science, Engineering & Technology 181.3 106.1 - 8.4 295.8 Education 291.3 - - 1.8 293.1 Total Segment Revenue $ 710.3 $ 209.7 $ 120.5 $ 11.8 $ 1,052.3 Intersegment (3.1 ) Total Revenue from Services $ 1,049.2 Fourth Quarter 2024 Staffing Services Outcome-

based

Services Talent

Solutions Permanent Placement Total Enterprise Talent Management $ 298.4 $ 139.5 $ 129.1 $ 2.2 $ 569.2 Science, Engineering & Technology 209.2 114.9 - 9.3 333.4 Education 287.3 - - 1.9 289.2 Total Segment Revenue $ 794.9 $ 254.4 $ 129.1 $ 13.4 $ 1,191.8 Intersegment (0.7 ) Total Revenue from Services $ 1,191.1

December Year-to-Date 2025 Staffing Services Outcome-

based

Services Talent

Solutions Permanent Placement Total Enterprise Talent Management $ 1,038.1 $ 466.1 $ 492.4 $ 8.9 $ 2,005.5 Science, Engineering & Technology 778.7 427.1 - 34.6 1,240.4 Education 1,004.4 - - 6.3 1,010.7 Total Segment Revenue $ 2,821.2 $ 893.2 $ 492.4 $ 49.8 $ 4,256.6 Intersegment (5.7 ) Total Revenue from Services $ 4,250.9 December Year-to-Date 2024 Staffing Services Outcome-

based

Services Talent

Solutions Permanent Placement Total Enterprise Talent Management $ 1,175.5 $ 530.0 $ 480.8 $ 9.8 $ 2,196.1 Science, Engineering & Technology 725.0 411.2 - 29.5 1,165.7 Education 966.0 - - 6.3 972.3 Total Segment Revenue $ 2,866.5 $ 941.2 $ 480.8 $ 45.6 $ 4,334.1 Intersegment (2.3 ) Total Revenue from Services $ 4,331.8

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOURTH QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (in millions)

Fourth Quarter December Year-to-Date Adjusted SG&A expenses: 2025 2024 2025 2024 As reported $ 198.5 $ 217.4 $ 825.9 $ 818.4 Integration, realignment and restructuring charges(4) (8.4 ) (3.6 ) (28.7 ) (16.1 ) Executive transition costs(5) (1.4 ) (2.3 ) (2.7 ) (2.3 ) Transaction (costs) adjustments(6) - 0.8 (0.8 ) (9.5 ) Adjusted SG&A expenses $ 188.7 $ 212.3 $ 793.7 $ 790.5 Fourth Quarter December Year-to-Date Adjusted loss from operations: 2025 2024 2025 2024 As reported $ (0.7 ) $ (56.7 ) $ (69.8 ) $ (15.1 ) Goodwill impairment charge(2) - 72.8 102.0 72.8 Integration, realignment and restructuring charges(4) 8.4 3.6 28.7 16.1 Executive transition costs(5) 1.4 2.3 2.7 2.3 Transaction costs (adjustments)(6) - (0.8 ) 0.8 9.5 Asset impairment charge(7) - 8.0 - 13.5 (Gain) loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations(9) 0.2 - (4.1 ) (1.6 ) Gain on sale of assets(10) (1.0 ) - (1.0 ) (5.4 ) Adjusted earnings from operations: $ 8.3 $ 29.2 $ 59.3 $ 92.1

Fourth Quarter December Year-to-Date Adjusted income tax expense (benefit): 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 126.2 $ (23.8 ) $ 175.3 $ (21.3 ) Taxes on goodwill impairment charge(2) - 18.4 18.4 18.4 Taxes on valuation allowance on deferred tax assets(3) (127.9 ) - (197.6 ) - Taxes on integration, realignment and restructuring charges(4) 2.1 0.9 7.3 4.1 Taxes on executive transition costs(5) 0.3 0.6 0.6 0.6 Taxes on transaction costs(6) 0.1 0.6 0.3 3.7 Taxes on asset impairment charge(7) - 2.0 - 3.4 Taxes on gain on equity securities(8) - (0.8 ) - (0.8 ) Taxes on (gain) loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations(9) - - (0.1 ) (1.2 ) Taxes on gain on sale of assets(10) - - - (1.4 ) Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) $ 0.8 $ (2.1 ) $ 4.2 $ 5.5

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)

Fourth Quarter December Year-to-Date Adjusted net earnings and earnings per share: 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (128.8 ) $ (31.8 ) $ (254.1 ) $ (0.6 ) Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(2) - 54.4 83.6 54.4 Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, net of taxes(3) 127.9 - 197.6 - Integration, realignment and restructuring charges, net of taxes(4) 6.3 2.7 21.4 12.0 Executive transition costs, net of taxes(5) 1.1 1.7 2.1 1.7 Transaction costs (adjustments)(6) 0.2 (0.9 ) 0.9 14.2 Asset impairment charge(7) - 6.0 - 10.1 Gain on equity securities, net of taxes(8) - (3.0 ) - (3.0 ) (Gain) loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations, net of taxes(9) 0.2 - (4.0 ) (0.4 ) Gain on sale of assets(10) (1.0 ) - (1.0 ) (4.0 ) Gain on forward contract, net of taxes(11) - - - (1.2 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 5.9 $ 29.1 $ 46.5 $ 83.2 Diluted loss per share $ (3.69 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (7.24 ) $ (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.79 $ 1.26 $ 2.26 Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflects the impact of potentially dilutive securities. Prior-year amounts have been recast to conform to the current-year presentation.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (in millions)

Fourth Quarter December Year-to-Date Adjusted EBITDA: 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings (loss) $ (128.8 ) $ (31.8 ) $ (254.1 ) $ (0.6 ) Other (income) expense, net 1.6 2.2 8.6 3.3 Income tax expense (benefit) 126.2 (23.8 ) 175.3 (21.3 ) Depreciation and amortization(1) 13.1 14.3 51.0 51.5 Goodwill impairment charge(2) - 72.8 102.0 72.8 Integration, realignment and restructuring charges(4) 8.0 3.6 27.8 16.1 Executive transition costs(5) 1.4 2.3 2.7 2.3 Transaction costs (adjustments)(6) 0.3 (0.3 ) 1.2 17.9 Asset impairment charge(7) - 8.0 - 13.5 Gain on equity securities(8) - (3.8 ) - (3.8 ) (Gain) loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations(9) 0.2 - (4.1 ) (1.6 ) Gain on sale of assets(10) (1.0 ) - (1.0 ) (5.4 ) Gain on forward contract(11) - - - (1.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 21.0 $ 43.5 $ 109.4 $ 143.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.0 % 3.7 % 2.6 % 3.3 %

Fourth Quarter 2025 Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Unit Adjusted EBITDA: ETM SET Education ETM SET Education Business unit profit (loss) $ (7.2 ) $ 13.8 $ 17.5 $ 17.4 $ (54.2 ) $ 16.4 Goodwill impairment charge(2) - - - - 72.8 - Integration, realignment and restructuring charges(4) 3.8 0.1 0.1 (0.2 ) 0.2 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (3.4 ) $ 13.9 $ 17.6 $ 17.2 $ 18.8 $ 16.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin (0.7 )% 4.7 % 6.0 % 3.0 % 5.6 % 5.7 % December Year-to-Date 2025 December Year-to-Date 2024 ETM SET Education ETM SET Education Business unit profit (loss) $ 19.8 $ (35.9 ) $ 46.0 $ 59.0 $ (1.6 ) $ 43.9 Goodwill impairment charge(2) - 102.0 - - 72.8 - Integration, realignment and restructuring charges(4) 7.6 2.2 0.3 0.7 0.5 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.4 $ 68.3 $ 46.3 $ 59.7 $ 71.7 $ 43.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.4 % 5.5 % 4.6 % 2.7 % 6.2 % 4.5 %

December Year-to-Date Free Cash Flows: 2025 2024 Net cash from operating activities $ 122.6 $ 26.9 Capital expenditures (8.5 ) (11.1 ) Free Cash Flow $ 114.1 $ 15.8

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED) Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue from services) which Management believes is useful to compare operating performance compared to prior periods and uses it in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess performance. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with similarly titled measures of other companies and should be used in conjunction with GAAP measurements. Management also uses year-to-date free cash flow (operating cash flows less capital expenditures) to indicate the change in cash balances arising from operating activities, net of working capital needs and expenditures on fixed assets. Management believes that the non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding items such as goodwill impairment charges, valuation allowances, integration and realignment costs, transaction costs, executive transition costs, gains and losses on the sale of our EMEA staffing operations and other assets, gain on forward contracts, gain on equity securities, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2025 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance. These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. (1) Represents total company depreciation and amortization of intangibles, including the amortization of hosted software. (2) Goodwill impairment charge in 2025 was driven by reduced demand, integration of MRP and Softworld acquisitions, and realignment of reporting units in the SET segment. Goodwill impairment charge in 2024 was driven by changes in market conditions and the result of the Company's annual impairment test related to Softworld. (3) Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets in 2025 was established against a portion of our work opportunity credit carryforwards due to cumulative losses in recent years. (4) Integration, realignment and restructuring charges in the fourth quarter and year-to-date 2025 and 2024 reflect various initiatives aimed at integrating MRP and other prior acquisitions, consolidating operating segments, and further aligning processes and technology across the Company. Included in total integration and realignment costs is $0.4 million and $0.9 million of accelerated amortization within depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarter and year-to-date 2025 periods, respectively. The costs incurred associated with these initiatives are summarized in the table below: Fourth Quarter December Year-to-Date

2025 2024 2025 2024 Severance $ 3.6 $ (0.3 ) $ 10.1 $ 3.0 IT-related Charges 2.4 - 11.5 - Fees and Other 2.4 3.9 7.1 13.1 Total integration and realignment costs $ 8.4 $ 3.6 $ 28.7 $ 16.1 In addition to the initiatives mentioned above, Integration, realignment and restructuring charges in 2024 represent a continuation of the comprehensive transformation initiative that started in the second quarter of 2023 to further streamline the Company's operating model to enhance organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Included in fees and other for year-to-date 2024 was $10.0 million of integration and realignment costs and $3.1 million of transformation costs. (5) Executive transition costs in 2025 and 2024 represent non-recurring expenses associated with our CEO transition in the third quarter of 2025 and CFO transition in the fourth quarter of 2024. (6) Transaction costs in 2025 are primarily related to costs incurred directly related to the sale of the EMEA staffing operations and other projects, which includes employee termination costs and transition costs. Transaction costs in 2024 includes employee termination costs and transition costs related to the sale of the EMEA staffing operations, costs and adjustments related to the acquisition of MRP and an adjustment to the indemnification related to our former Brazil operations. Costs related to the sale of the EMEA staffing operations were $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $12.0 million for the year ended 2024. Transaction adjustments related to the acquisitions of MRP and CTC were a gain of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflecting a $3.4 million write-off of the MRP earnout liability, net of transaction costs of $0.7 million. Transaction costs related to the acquisitions were $6.6 million for the year ended 2024, net of the $3.4 million earnout liability write-off. In the fourth quarter of 2024, there was a $0.7 million reduction in the indemnification liability related to the sale of our Brazil operations in 2020. (7) Asset impairment charge in 2024 for certain right-of-use assets related to our leased headquarters facility reflects adjustments to how we are utilizing the building as part of our ongoing transformation efforts. (8) Gain on equity securities in 2024 includes a $0.6 million realized gain from the partial sale of our securities and a $3.2 million unrealized gain from the mark-to-market adjustment on our remaining shares. (9) (Gain) loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations represents the gains and losses in each period as a result of the sale in January 2024, including adjustments to the indemnification related to the sale. (10) Gain on sale of assets represents the sale of a property in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the sale of Ayers Group in the second quarter of 2024. (11) Gain on forward contract in 2024 represents the settlement of the foreign currency forward contract in January 2024 relating to the sale of our EMEA staffing operations.

