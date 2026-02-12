Specialty Flours Market To Hit Billion By 2030 Amid Rising Health & Wellness Demand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The specialty flours market has been expanding swiftly, reflecting changing consumer preferences and growing awareness around nutrition. This segment is steadily carving out a larger share of the overall flour industry, driven by health-conscious choices and innovative product developments. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for specialty flours.

Current Value and Growth Outlook of the Specialty Flours Market

The specialty flours market is experiencing rapid expansion, rising from a valuation of $13.11 billion in 2025 to an estimated $14.48 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth observed in recent years has been fueled by an increase in bakery and snack product consumption, heightened awareness of gluten intolerance, the development of specialty food retail channels, a growing interest in diverse grain varieties, and the availability of specialty grain types.

Download a free sample of the specialty flours market report:



Forecasted Expansion and Emerging Trends in Specialty Flours

Looking ahead, the specialty flours market is projected to grow even more robustly, reaching $21.78 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.7%. This anticipated surge is supported by rising demand for functional bakery products, advancing investments in milling technologies tailored to specialty grains, and the expansion of health-focused food categories. Additionally, there is a growing preference for ancient grains, clean-label flours, and organic options. Key trends expected to steer the market include increased use of gluten-free ingredients, broader incorporation of specialty grains in processed foods, adoption of alternative grain blends, and a stronger emphasis on nutritional profiling.

Understanding Specialty Flours and Their Uses

Specialty flours typically include varieties like whole wheat, rye, oat, graham, buckwheat, and soy. These flours are often combined with all-purpose flour in baking recipes due to their lower gluten content, which is insufficient on its own to provide the elasticity needed for dough. Their versatility allows bakers to create unique textures and flavors while catering to specific dietary needs.

View the full specialty flours market report:



Health Trends Driving Market Growth for Specialty Flours

One of the major factors propelling the specialty flours market is the increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. Health trends reflect shifts in consumer behavior toward more nutritious and functional food choices. Specialty flours fit well into this narrative as they cater to various dietary requirements and enhance the diversity of healthier food options. For example, in April 2025, the Organic Trade Association (OTA) reported that sales of U.S. certified organic products rose by 5.2% in 2024, surpassing the overall market growth of 2.5%, and reaching a record $71.6 billion. This heightened demand for organic and health-oriented products underscores the growing market potential for specialty flours.

Regional Insights into the Specialty Flours Market

In 2025, North America was the leading region in the specialty flours market. Other important regions covered in market analyses include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions contributes uniquely to the global growth story based on local demand patterns and consumer preferences.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Specialty Flours Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Functional Flour Global Market Report 2026



Organic Flour Global Market Report 2026



Organic Flour Global Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "