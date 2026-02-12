Aquaculture Feed Market To Grow Steadily Through 2030 Amid Strategic Partnerships And Specialized Feeds

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The aquaculture feed industry has been experiencing notable growth, reflecting the rising importance of sustainable seafood production worldwide. With global seafood demand increasing and aquaculture practices evolving, this market is set to expand significantly in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and future prospects shaping this sector.

Steady Expansion in Aquaculture Feed Market Size by 2026

The aquaculture feed market has shown robust growth recently, with its valuation expected to climb from $66.17 billion in 2025 to $70.73 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The rapid market expansion during this period has been fueled by the growth of commercial aquaculture operations, increasing global seafood consumption, a higher dependence on formulated feed, the adoption of intensive fish farming methods, and advancements in feed manufacturing technology.

Projected Long-Term Growth and Emerging Trends in Aquaculture Feed

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory and reach $94.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. The forecasted growth is driven by a growing emphasis on sustainable aquaculture approaches, rising interest in plant-based and insect-derived feed ingredients, advancements in precision feeding technologies, increased investments in aquaculture nutrition research, and wider adoption of digital feed management platforms. Key trends expected to influence the market include the development of nutritionally balanced aquafeeds, expanding use of alternative protein sources, demand for species-specific feed formulations, growth in high-efficiency extruded feed products, and a stronger focus on improving feed digestibility and conversion efficiency.

Understanding the Purpose of Aquaculture Feed

Aquaculture feed is specially formulated food designed to meet the nutritional needs of aquatic species raised in controlled environments. Its main goal is to provide the necessary dietary components to support growth, health, and productivity of farmed fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and other cultured aquatic organisms. Well-balanced aquafeed also plays a vital role in maintaining a robust natural immune system and enhancing breeding success within aquaculture operations.

Growing Aquaculture Production as a Fundamental Market Driver

The steady increase in aquaculture production is a significant catalyst for the aquaculture feed market's expansion. Aquaculture production encompasses the controlled or semi-natural cultivation of valuable aquatic species such as fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and algae. Feed is essential in this process, supplying critical nutrients that support the healthy development of these organisms. For example, in March 2024, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry (DAFF) in Australia projected a 0.5% rise in aquaculture production for 2023–24, valuing $3.56 billion, with total production volume expected to reach 296,000 metric tons by 2024–25-a 1% increase from the previous year. This steady growth in aquaculture output directly drives the demand for aquafeed products.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Leading Region in Aquaculture Feed Market by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global aquaculture feed market, demonstrating its dominance in this sector. The market report analyzes key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape. The prominence of Asia-Pacific is expected to continue due to its extensive aquaculture activities and growing investments in feed innovation.

