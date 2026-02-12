Chickpeas Industry Analysis: Market Competition And Future Outlook

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The chickpeas market has been experiencing robust growth, driven by rising consumption and cultivation across various regions. As global dietary preferences shift towards plant-based options, the demand for chickpeas continues to expand, making this market an important focus for producers and consumers alike. Let's explore the market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of the chickpeas industry.

Chickpeas Market Size and Growth Forecast

The chickpeas market has witnessed significant expansion over recent years. It is projected to increase from $16.74 billion in 2025 to $18.02 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth during the historical period can largely be credited to the expansion of chickpea cultivation in Asia and the Middle East, greater consumption of traditional legume-based meals, the rising volume of dry pulse trade, advancements in storage and processing technologies, and the enhanced affordability of chickpeas.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $23.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. Factors fueling this forecasted growth include the rising popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets, broader applications of chickpea flour, increased investment in pulse processing infrastructure, a growing number of health-conscious consumers, and greater incorporation of chickpeas in packaged food products. Important trends shaping the market through the forecast period comprise heightened demand for plant-based proteins, expanded use of chickpeas in functional foods, growth in value-added chickpea products, adoption of improved seed varieties, and a stronger focus on nutritional labeling.

Understanding Chickpeas and Their Characteristics

Chickpeas are round, solid seeds that resemble pale-brown peas in appearance. Botanically known as Cicer arietinum, this legume originates from Asia and is cultivated for its short pods that contain one or two seeds. Chickpeas are known by several other names, including garbanzo beans, Ceci beans, Bengal gramme, and gramme. They are prized for their nutritional value, versatility in cooking, and ease of preparation, making them a staple ingredient in many cuisines worldwide.

Key Factor Propelling Growth in the Global Chickpeas Market

The increasing preference for plant-based diets stands out as a crucial factor driving the chickpeas market forward. Plant-based diets primarily emphasize foods derived from plants such as vegetables, fruits, grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, while limiting or avoiding animal products. Chickpeas serve as an excellent source of protein within these diets and are commonly used in various dishes like hummus, salads, and curries to boost both nutrition and taste. For example, in January 2025, The Good Food Institute, a nonprofit organization based in the US, reported that 53% of Americans have tried plant-based meat at least once, with 40% having consumed it in the past year. This growing consumer interest in plant-based eating patterns is a significant contributor to the rising demand for chickpeas.

Leading Region Holding the Largest Share in the Chickpeas Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the global chickpeas market. The comprehensive market report also covers other important regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

