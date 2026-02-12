India Biopharmaceutical Excipients Research And Forecasts 2026: A $467 Million Market By 2035, Driven By Rising Biologics Investment, Generics & Biosimilars Growth, And Demand For Specialized Polyols

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) India's biopharmaceutical excipients market is set for significant growth driven by the rise of biologics, government support like the PLI program, and growing outsourcing trends. Opportunities lie in specialized excipients, contract manufacturing, and the expanding middle-class healthcare demand.

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market, till 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Scale of Operation, Type of Modality, Type of Excipient, Chemical Components, Company Size, Source of Manufacturing, End User and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The India biopharmaceutical excipients market is estimated to grow from USD 232 million in the current year to USD 467 million by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, 2026-2040.

Over time, the increasing popularity of biologics has led to significant transformation in the healthcare sector. Due to their unique advantages over small molecules, such as greater efficacy, specific targeting, and better safety profiles, biologics are anticipated to continue propelling advancements in treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases, rare illnesses, and genetic disorders.

The biopharmaceutical excipients market in India is expanding rapidly as it becomes a global center for the production of biologics and generics, bolstered by investments in manufacturing and research and development facilities. The industry exhibits reduced production expenses, a skilled workforce, and governmental initiatives, such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program, which enhances domestic manufacturing of APIs and excipients.

Increasing healthcare expenditures, spurred by a growing middle-class population along with the prevalence of chronic diseases, further intensify the need for specialized excipients in biologics formulations. Combined with the growing trend of outsourcing and increasing regulatory support for new excipients, the utilization of biopharmaceutical excipients is expected to experience continued market growth throughout the forecast period.

Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion

The demand for biopharmaceutical excipients in India is driven by enhanced R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Investments in biologics by domestic and global companies increase the demand for specialized excipients, such as polyols. Further, government initiatives and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases drive the rapid adoption of affordable excipients in generics and biosimilars.

Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress

Strict regulatory governance leads to delays in the approval of new excipients owing to comprehensive testing and absence of independent routes. Elevated production expenses from advanced facilities restrict affordability in regard to traditional alternatives. Inconsistent quality and differing standards among regions impede the adoption of innovation.

Antibodies: Leading Market Segment

In terms of type of modality, the India biopharmaceutical excipient market is segmented across antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, proteins / peptides and other biologics. Currently, antibodies segment captures around 50% of the overall market share. Monoclonal antibodies lead the biopharmaceutical excipients market because of their significant presence in the biologics sector, representing the majority of approvals, sales, and production volumes in treatments for cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Buffering Agents: Dominating Market Segment

In terms of type of excipients, the India biopharmaceutical excipient market is segmented across buffering agents, lyoprotectant agents, stabilizers and surfactants, tonicity agents, pH-adjusting agents and others. Currently, majority (~30%) of the market share is held by buffering agents. Buffering agents occupy a considerable market segment in the biopharmaceutical excipients market owing to their crucial role in preserving accurate pH levels, essential for stability, efficacy, and protection against degradation of sensitive biological molecules such as proteins and monoclonal antibodies throughout manufacturing, purification, and formulation.

Contract Manufacturers: Emerging Market Segment

In terms of end-users, the India biopharmaceutical excipient market is segmented across drug developers, hybrid players and contract manufacturers. Currently, majority (~60%) of the market share is held by drug developers. However, contract manufacturers are expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 12.7%.

INDIA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Scale of Operation



Preclinical / Clinical Scale Commercial Scale

Type of Modality



Antibodies

Vaccines

Cell and Gene Therapies

Proteins / Peptides Other Biologics

Type of Excipients



Buffering Agents

Lyoprotectant Agents

Solubilizers and Surfactants

Tonicity Agents

pH Adjusting Agents Others

Chemical Components



Carbohydrates

Polymers

Polyols

Proteins / Amino Acids Others

Company Size



Small Players

Mid-sized Players Large and Very Large Players

Source of Manufacturing



In-house Outsourcing

End User



Contract Manufacturers

Drug Developers Hybrid Players

