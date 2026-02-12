ASE Trading At JD10.6M, Down 0.11%

Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra) -- Total trading volume of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD10.6 million on Thursday, with 4.8 million shares traded through 4,143 transactions.The ASE general index closed at 3,606 points, down 0.11%, compared with the previous session.Of the 104 listed companies traded, 29 posted gains, while 54 others went down, against their previous closing prices.The industrial index rose 1.08 percent, while the services and financial indexes fell 0.59% and 0.29%, respectively.

