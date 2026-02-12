JHCO To Distribute Aid In Jordan, Gaza Under 2026 Ramadan Campaign

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra) –Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) launched its annual "Ramadan with Goodness is Different" campaign for 2026.The move is part of the JHCO's ongoing humanitarian mission to implement values??of solidarity and mutual support of the holy month of Ramadan.This year, the campaign is implemented under two parallel tracks: One inside of the Kingdom and the other aimed at supporting the Gaza Strip.In Jordan, the campaign focuses on providing food parcels to underprivileged and refugee families in various governorates, which would ease their living burdens and ensure delivery of food aid to the most vulnerable groups during the holy month under organized distribution mechanisms that guarantee fairness and human dignity.In the Gaza Strip, the campaign comes within the framework of intensifying the humanitarian response during Ramadan by implementing a comprehensive package of relief interventions.These steps aimto distribute food parcels and provide tents, clothing, and water, as well as providing hot meals, given the strip's difficult humanitarian conditions and aimed to meet the basic needs of affected families.In a statement, JHCO Secretary-General Dr. Hussein Shebli, stated the campaign is a "key" seasonal program, implemented by the organization annually, given its direct impact on the lives of thousands of families.Noting essence of social solidarity in humanitarian work, he said the month of Ramadan is a "crucial opportunity" to reinforce the values??of social responsibility.He called upon members of the local community and institutions to continue supporting these humanitarian efforts, stating the JHCO operates in accordance with a "structured institutional" approach in implementing its seasonal programs.This process ensures delivery of donations to their beneficiaries with the highest levels of transparency and efficiency, which reflects Jordan's leading role in humanitarian and relief work, he pointed out.In this context, the JHCO announced it continues to accept donations through various available channels, mainly the organization's official website, the "CliQ" service, and other officicial means, which facilitates "easy and flexible" donations for contributors to the campaign.The JHCO affirms the 2026 campaign is a continuation of its humanitarian approach, based on transforming values??of the holy month into "tangible" impact to support the needy households and strengthen their resilience, both within Jordan and in Gaza.