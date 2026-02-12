Japanese Embassy Marks National Day, Reaffirms Longstanding Ties With Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra) -- The Japanese Embassy in Amman hosted a reception Wednesday evening to mark Japan's National Day and commemorate the 66th birthday of the Emperor, observed annually on February 23.In a statement issued Thursday, the embassy said the event reaffirmed the longstanding Japan-Jordan relations spanning more than seven decades, reflecting cooperation across political, economic, cultural, security, and education fields, as well as strong people-to-people and academic exchanges.The embassy said 2025 marked a notable year in bilateral cooperation, citing His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Japan in November and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's visit in May on the occasion of the Osaka-Kansai Expo.Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki underscored the depth of Japanese-Jordanian relations, saying both countries uphold enduring values alongside modern innovation. He said ties are driven by sustained engagement across several areas, including security and defense, economy and business, culture, education, and people-to-people and academic exchanges.The ambassador said Japan continues to support Jordan through humanitarian and development assistance exceeding $4.4 billion, adding that bilateral defense cooperation has included high-level visits, among them a visit by Japan's defense minister and the chief of staff of the Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces.He also highlighted Japan's role in supporting peace efforts in Palestine through its "Three Pillar Approach to Sustain Peace" aimed at maintaining stability and leveraging the recent Assistance Package for Palestine valued at $170 million.He said relations are anchored in mutual respect and shared values, reaffirming Japan's commitment to supporting Jordan's efforts to advance stability and development in the region and to expanding cooperation in the coming years.The reception featured displays of Japanese vehicles from Mazda, Isuzu, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, and Honda, alongside exhibits by JTI, Seiko, Hitachi Energy and Kikkoman, reflecting strong Japan-Jordan commercial ties.Cultural programming included ikebana (traditional Japanese flower arrangement), a performance on the koto stringed instrument, and a traditional tea ceremony conducted by the ambassador, as well as sushi prepared by Japanese chef Nakamura.