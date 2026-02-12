Delay In Reserve Fund Puts Lives Of Dialysis Patients At Risk In Peshawar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Azlan Khan Afridi

In Peshawar, hundreds of kidney patients at the renowned Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) are facing severe difficulties once again due to the repeated suspension of the reserve fund.

For patients dependent on dialysis, this fund is considered their last hope for survival, but its repeated suspension has turned the situation into a serious humanitarian crisis.

After the allocated amount of PKR 400,000 in the Health Card Plus runs out, it becomes nearly impossible for patients to cover treatment expenses out of their own pockets. According to the Health Department, once the prescribed PKR 400,000 is exhausted, the reserve fund is released.

An official from the agency providing the Health Card stated that two days ago, funds under the reserve fund were released to State Life Insurance Company. Patients whose allocated amount has been exhausted will receive additional funds.

The official explained that this process begins upon the patient's request, which is submitted to the relevant hospital where they are under treatment. When asked about delays in the release of the reserve fund, the official cited bureaucratic procedures, noting that completing the process takes time.

Syed Muhammad Khan, from Dara Adam Khel, brings his mother to Peshawar twice a week for dialysis. He said that for the past two months, due to the exhausted Health Card balance, he has had to pay approximately PKR 2,300 each time for treatment, while transportation costs range between PKR 2,500 and 3,000.

He explained that a single dialysis session deducts PKR 6,600 from the Health Card, which causes the PKR 400,000 limit to run out within a few months.

The reserve fund provides assistance to patients with kidney, heart, and cancer conditions. The financial year for the Health Card runs from July 1 to June 30.

However, if a patient's allocated funds run out during treatment, additional funds are provided from the reserve fund upon request, which can take several weeks.

Officials did not disclose the total amount recently released from the fund or the number of patients benefiting from it, but they stated that patients who submitted requests earlier will have funds transferred to their cards according to the priority list.

It is worth noting that the reserve fund is not available for patients with thalassemia and some other illnesses.

Sajid Afridi from Landi Kotal, whose mother has been suffering from kidney disease for many years, brings her to Peshawar twice a week for dialysis.

He stated that there is now less than PKR 100,000 left in his mother's Health Card, causing him severe anxiety.

He added that once the Health Card funds are exhausted each year, covering treatment expenses becomes extremely difficult, forcing them to borrow from relatives, as a single round of travel costs over PKR 3,000.

Sajid Afridi urged the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to allocate a higher initial amount in the Health Card for patients with kidney, heart, and other expensive illnesses, instead of relying on the reserve fund, so that patients do not have to wait several weeks when the funds are exhausted during treatment.

He further mentioned that a dialysis machine is available at the District Headquarters Hospital in Landi Kotal but has been non-functional for the past fifteen years.

According to him, more than twenty kidney patients from Landi Kotal and surrounding areas are forced to travel to the Kidney Center in Peshawar twice a week for dialysis, placing an additional financial and travel burden on them.

Sajid Afridi appealed to the Chief Minister to take immediate notice, order the activation of the machinery, and provide relief to the people of Landi Kotal.